Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.14.17

Regis Jesuit senior Cameron Kirke follows through on his tee shot on Hole No. 15 during the second Continental League boys golf tournament of the season on Aug. 14, 2017, at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora. Kirke shot a 1-over-par 73 to tie for fourth individually and helped the Raiders to a two-stroke win. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 14, 2017:

BOYS GOLF

Continental League Meet No. 2 (at CommonGround G.C.)

Team scores (par 288): 1. REGIS JESUIT 294; 2. Highlands Ranch 296; 3. Mountain Vista 304; T4. Heritage 314; T4. Ponderosa 314; T6. Chaparral 316; T6. Rock Canyon 316; T6. ThunderRidge 316; 9. Legend 322; 10. Castle View 325; 11. Douglas County 352

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 67; 2. Sam Blackwood (Heritage) 71; 3. Brendan Fricke (Highlands Ranch) 72; T4. CAMERON KIRKE (REGIS JESUIT) 73; T4. Chris Dennis (Mountain Vista) 73; T4. Julian Drapela (Mountain Vista) 73; 7. Andrew Davis (Highlands Ranch) 74; T8. Jackson Crist (Highlands Ranch) 75; T8. C. Deneuli (Highlands Ranch) 75; T8. John Fulton (Ponderosa) 75; T8. Jonas Graham (Chaparral) 75; T8. Evan Kalac (ThunderRidge) 75