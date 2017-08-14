Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.14.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 14, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS GOLF
Continental League Meet No. 2 (at CommonGround G.C.)
Team scores (par 288): 1. REGIS JESUIT 294; 2. Highlands Ranch 296; 3. Mountain Vista 304; T4. Heritage 314; T4. Ponderosa 314; T6. Chaparral 316; T6. Rock Canyon 316; T6. ThunderRidge 316; 9. Legend 322; 10. Castle View 325; 11. Douglas County 352
Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 67; 2. Sam Blackwood (Heritage) 71; 3. Brendan Fricke (Highlands Ranch) 72; T4. CAMERON KIRKE (REGIS JESUIT) 73; T4. Chris Dennis (Mountain Vista) 73; T4. Julian Drapela (Mountain Vista) 73; 7. Andrew Davis (Highlands Ranch) 74; T8. Jackson Crist (Highlands Ranch) 75; T8. C. Deneuli (Highlands Ranch) 75; T8. John Fulton (Ponderosa) 75; T8. Jonas Graham (Chaparral) 75; T8. Evan Kalac (ThunderRidge) 75