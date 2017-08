Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.10.17

From left, Hinkley’s Roberto Quintana, Gateway’s DJ Wilson and Vista PEAK’s Quezdon Ivey watch Rangeview’s Tristan Somme’s roll in his putt on the green on Hole No. 2 on Aug. 10, 2017, at Springhill Golf Course during the weather-shortened EMAC South minor boys golf tournament. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017:

BOYS GOLF

CONTINENTAL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT NO. 1 — (recap)

At Deer Creek G.C.

Team scores (par 288): 1. REGIS JESUIT 276; 2. Heritage 294; 3. Highlands Ranch 297; 4. ThunderRidge 300; 5. Mountain Vista 308; 6. Rock Canyon 310; 7. Legend 316; T8. Castle View 324; T8. Chaparral 324; 10. Ponderosa 330; 11. Douglas County 374

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 66; 2. Sam Blackwood (Heritage) 67; 3. DREW ANDERSON (REGIS JESUIT) 68; 4. Dillon Baker (Castle View) 69; 5. CAMERON KIRKE (REGIS JESUIT) 70; 6. Jackson Crist (Highlands Ranch) 71; T7. BO WARDYNSKI (REGIS JESUIT) 72; T7. Andrew Davis (Highlands Ranch) 72; T7. Sam Ostravich (ThunderRidge) 72; T10. Evan Kalac (ThunderRidge) 73; T10. Tyler Mulligan (Chaparral) 73

EMAC SOUTH MINOR NO. 1 — (recap)

At Springhill G.C.

Play suspended by weather, will be resumed next week