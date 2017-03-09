Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.9.17

Hinkley pitcher Anthony Chavez follows through with a pitch as a Gateway batter takes a swing during the fourth inning of the Thunderbirds’ 10-0 baseball win over the Olys on March 9, 2017, at Gateway High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 9, 2017:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (semifinals)

Grandview 60, Regis Jesuit 27

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 3 11 8 5 — 27

Grandview 16 9 17 18 — 60

Regis Jesuit points: Jada Moore 8, Sidney Weigand 6, Fran Belibi 5, Emma Wrede 5. Grandview points: Michaela Onyenwere 23, Leilah Vigil 14, Allyah Marlett 7, Alisha Davis 6, Kennede Brown 4, Jaiden Galloway 4, Lenzi Hudson 2

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest 12, Vista PEAK 4

Hinkley 10, Gateway 0

Skyview 12, Aurora Central 6

GIRLS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 1, Rangeview 1

Smoky Hill 2, Horizon 1

Vista PEAK 5, Aurora Central 1

BOYS SWIMMING

Regis Jesuit 145, Heritage 41

Smoky Hill 141, Mullen 27

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest 15, Bear Creek 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill 13, Rangeview 2