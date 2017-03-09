Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.9.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 9, 2017:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (semifinals)
Grandview 60, Regis Jesuit 27
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 3 11 8 5 — 27
Grandview 16 9 17 18 — 60
Regis Jesuit points: Jada Moore 8, Sidney Weigand 6, Fran Belibi 5, Emma Wrede 5. Grandview points: Michaela Onyenwere 23, Leilah Vigil 14, Allyah Marlett 7, Alisha Davis 6, Kennede Brown 4, Jaiden Galloway 4, Lenzi Hudson 2
BASEBALL
Eaglecrest 12, Vista PEAK 4
Hinkley 10, Gateway 0
Skyview 12, Aurora Central 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Eaglecrest 1, Rangeview 1
Smoky Hill 2, Horizon 1
Vista PEAK 5, Aurora Central 1
BOYS SWIMMING
Regis Jesuit 145, Heritage 41
Smoky Hill 141, Mullen 27
BOYS LACROSSE
Eaglecrest 15, Bear Creek 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill 13, Rangeview 2