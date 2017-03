Regis Jesuit’s Shane Ott, top, heads towards a loose puck as Monarch defender Jacob Given lays out for it during the second period of the Raiders’ 2-1 loss to the Coyotes in the 2017 state ice hockey championship game on March 6, 2017, at the Magness Arena. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, March 6, 2017:

ICE HOCKEY

State championship game

Monarch 2, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by periods:

Monarch 0 0 2 — 2

Regis Jesuit 0 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Wyatt Verity. Regis Jesuit assists: Anders Erickson. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (25 shots on goal-23 saves)