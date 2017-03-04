Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.4.17

Grandview senior Lechaun Duhart (13) gets off a jumper over Rock Canyon’s Sam Masten (5) during the second half of the Wolves’ 42-40 loss to the Jaguars in a 2017 Class 5A boys state basketball Great 8 game on March 4, 2017, at the Denver Coliseum. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 4, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (Great 8)

Eaglecrest 72, Denver East 53

Score by quarters:

Denver East 6 15 14 18 — 53

Eaglecrest 16 21 18 17 — 72

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 19, Ikenna Ozor 14, Joshua Walton 14, Victor Garnes 7, Nate Bokol 6, Morgan Brown 6, Austin Forsberg 3, Xaiv’ion Hatch-Jackson 3

Rock Canyon 42, Grandview 40

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon 17 5 9 11 — 42

Grandview 5 13 10 12 — 40

Grandview points: Kain Mack 10, Gaige Prim 9, Lechaun Duhart 7, Ben Boone 6, Dayne Prim 6, Jordan Knapke 2