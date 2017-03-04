Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.4.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 4, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (Great 8)
Eaglecrest 72, Denver East 53
Score by quarters:
Denver East 6 15 14 18 — 53
Eaglecrest 16 21 18 17 — 72
Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 19, Ikenna Ozor 14, Joshua Walton 14, Victor Garnes 7, Nate Bokol 6, Morgan Brown 6, Austin Forsberg 3, Xaiv’ion Hatch-Jackson 3
Rock Canyon 42, Grandview 40
Score by quarters:
Rock Canyon 17 5 9 11 — 42
Grandview 5 13 10 12 — 40
Grandview points: Kain Mack 10, Gaige Prim 9, Lechaun Duhart 7, Ben Boone 6, Dayne Prim 6, Jordan Knapke 2