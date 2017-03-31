Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.30.17

Rangeview’s CJ Peacock (4) is waved around third base by coach Rick Spriggs on his way to score on a double by Gonzalo Luevano during the first inning of the Raiders’ 18-1 non-league baseball loss to Fort Collins on March 30, 2017, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 30, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BASEBALL

Fort Collins 18, Rangeview 1 (5 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Fort Collins 149 04 — 18 13 1

Rangeview 100 00 — 1 4 3

LP — Rangeview: Gonzalo Luevano (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, K). Rangeview hitting: CJ Peacock 2-3, 2B, run; Gonzalo Luevano 1-2, 2B, RBI; Carlos Benavides 1-2

Coach Bob Invitational (Arizona)

Grandview 10, Lowell (Calif.) 6

Score by innings:

Grandview 321 220 0 — 10

Lowell 302 100 0 — 6

BOYS LACROSSE

Castle View 18, Overland 0

Score by quarters:

Castle View 4 5 5 4 — 18

Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0

Torrey Pines (Calif.) 12, Regis Jesuit 2

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 1 1 0 0 — 2

Torrey Pines 6 2 4 0 — 12