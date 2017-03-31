Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.30.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 30, 2017:
BASEBALL
Fort Collins 18, Rangeview 1 (5 inn.)
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Fort Collins 149 04 — 18 13 1
Rangeview 100 00 — 1 4 3
LP — Rangeview: Gonzalo Luevano (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, K). Rangeview hitting: CJ Peacock 2-3, 2B, run; Gonzalo Luevano 1-2, 2B, RBI; Carlos Benavides 1-2
Coach Bob Invitational (Arizona)
Grandview 10, Lowell (Calif.) 6
Score by innings:
Grandview 321 220 0 — 10
Lowell 302 100 0 — 6
BOYS LACROSSE
Castle View 18, Overland 0
Score by quarters:
Castle View 4 5 5 4 — 18
Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0
Torrey Pines (Calif.) 12, Regis Jesuit 2
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 1 1 0 0 — 2
Torrey Pines 6 2 4 0 — 12