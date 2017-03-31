Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.30.17

Rangeview’s CJ Peacock (4) is waved around third base by coach Rick Spriggs on his way to score on a double by Gonzalo Luevano during the first inning of the Raiders’ 18-1 non-league baseball loss to Fort Collins on March 30, 2017, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 30, 2017:

BASEBALL

Fort Collins 18, Rangeview 1 (5 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Fort Collins  149 04 — 18  13  1

Rangeview   100 00 —    1   4  3

LP — Rangeview: Gonzalo Luevano (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, K). Rangeview hitting: CJ Peacock 2-3, 2B, run; Gonzalo Luevano 1-2, 2B, RBI; Carlos Benavides 1-2

Coach Bob Invitational (Arizona)

Grandview 10, Lowell (Calif.) 6

Score by innings:

Grandview  321 220 0 — 10

Lowell          302 100 0 —  6

BOYS LACROSSE

Castle View 18, Overland 0

Score by quarters:

Castle View  4  5  5  4 — 18

Overland      0  0  0  0 —  0

Torrey Pines (Calif.) 12, Regis Jesuit 2

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit   1   1  0  0 — 2

Torrey Pines  6  2  4  0 — 12

