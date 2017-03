Regis Jesuit’s Sidney Weigand, center, comes up with a rebound over her head, which she converted into a layup during the second half of the Raiders’ 55-46 upset win over Horizon in a 2017 Class 5A girls state basketball Great 8 contest on March 3, 2017, at the Denver Coliseum. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, March 3, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (Great 8)

Grandview 88, Doherty 46

Regis Jesuit 55, Horizon 46

ICE HOCKEY

State playoffs (semifinals)

Monarch 4, Cherry Creek 1

Regis Jesuit 4, Resurrection Christian 0