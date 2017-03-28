Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.27.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, March 27, 2017:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central 4, Fort Lupton 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Fort Lupton 002 001 0 — 3 8 4
Aur. Central 220 000 x — 4 8 0
WP — Aurora Central: Osvaldo Dominguez (6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Save — Aurora Central: Chris Alverado (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Aurora Central hitting: Colby Craft 1-3, RBI, run; Raul Vasquez 1-3, RBI; Tyjon Linzy 1-2, run
Anaheim Lions Tournament
Regis Jesuit 7, Loyola (Calif.) 6
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 104 020 0 — 7
Loyola 023 100 x — 6
BOYS LACROSSE
Legend 18, Cherokee Trail 13
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 2 5 5 1 — 13
Legend 3 6 5 4 — 18