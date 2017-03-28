Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.27.17

Aurora Central junior Osvaldo Dominguez fires a pitch during the third inning of the Trojans’ 4-3 non-league baseball win over Fort Lupton on March 27, 2017, at Aurora Central High School. Dominguez allowed three earned runs over six innings to get the victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, March 27, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BASEBALL

Aurora Central 4, Fort Lupton 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Fort Lupton 002 001 0 — 3 8 4

Aur. Central 220 000 x — 4 8 0

WP — Aurora Central: Osvaldo Dominguez (6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Save — Aurora Central: Chris Alverado (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Aurora Central hitting: Colby Craft 1-3, RBI, run; Raul Vasquez 1-3, RBI; Tyjon Linzy 1-2, run

Anaheim Lions Tournament

Regis Jesuit 7, Loyola (Calif.) 6

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 104 020 0 — 7

Loyola 023 100 x — 6

BOYS LACROSSE

Legend 18, Cherokee Trail 13

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 2 5 5 1 — 13

Legend 3 6 5 4 — 18