Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.15.17

Regis Jesuit sophomore midfielder Reed Babcock, center, looks for an opening in the Cherry Creek defense during the first quarter of the Raiders’ 14-11 win over the Bruins in a non-league boys lacrosse contest on March 15, 2017, at Lou Kellogg Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 15, 2017:

BASEBALL

Overland 11, Vista PEAK 10 (8 inn.)

Score by innings:

Overland 106 001 03 — 11

Vista PEAK 001 302 22 — 10

Overland hitting: Ian Conlin 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Jose Cintron 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kevin Zapanta 2-5, 3B, RBI. Vista PEAK hitting: Ethan Buckner 2-3, 3 RBI, run; Brandon Martinez 1-5, 2 RBI, run; Casey Embury 1-3, RBI, run

Horizon Invitational (Arizona)

Cherokee Trail 10, Canyon Del Oro 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cher. Trail 010 603 0 — 10 13 0

Canyon del Oro 100 250 0 — 8 11 1

WP — Cherokee Trail: Ethan Leisge (2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Eric Cox 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Nick Perez 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, run; Jake Erredge 2-4, 2 RBI; Ethan Leisge 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs

Stillwater 10, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cher. Trail 000 00 — 0 2 2

Stillwater 019 0x — 10 9 0

LP — Cherokee Trail: Blake Mackintosh (2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Nick Gonzales 1-2; Michael Morris 1-2

GIRLS SOCCER

George Washington 7, Hinkley 2

Score by halves:

Hinkley 2 0 — 2

Geo. Washington 5 2 — 7

Hinkley goals: Teaggan Ilela, Yathziry Mendez. Hinkley assists: Mendez, Ruby Portillo. Hinkley saves: Leslie Penaloza (20 shots on goal-13 saves)

BOYS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 14, Cherry Creek 11

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 3 2 2 4 — 11

Regis Jesuit 1 4 6 3 — 14

Thomas Jefferson 17, Overland 3

Score by quarters:

Overland 2 1 0 0 — 3

Th. Jefferson 6 10 0 1 — 17

GIRLS LACROSSE

Castle View 19, Smoky Hill 2