Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.15.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 15, 2017:
BASEBALL
Overland 11, Vista PEAK 10 (8 inn.)
Score by innings:
Overland 106 001 03 — 11
Vista PEAK 001 302 22 — 10
Overland hitting: Ian Conlin 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Jose Cintron 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kevin Zapanta 2-5, 3B, RBI. Vista PEAK hitting: Ethan Buckner 2-3, 3 RBI, run; Brandon Martinez 1-5, 2 RBI, run; Casey Embury 1-3, RBI, run
Horizon Invitational (Arizona)
Cherokee Trail 10, Canyon Del Oro 8
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cher. Trail 010 603 0 — 10 13 0
Canyon del Oro 100 250 0 — 8 11 1
WP — Cherokee Trail: Ethan Leisge (2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Eric Cox 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Nick Perez 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, run; Jake Erredge 2-4, 2 RBI; Ethan Leisge 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs
Stillwater 10, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cher. Trail 000 00 — 0 2 2
Stillwater 019 0x — 10 9 0
LP — Cherokee Trail: Blake Mackintosh (2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Nick Gonzales 1-2; Michael Morris 1-2
GIRLS SOCCER
George Washington 7, Hinkley 2
Score by halves:
Hinkley 2 0 — 2
Geo. Washington 5 2 — 7
Hinkley goals: Teaggan Ilela, Yathziry Mendez. Hinkley assists: Mendez, Ruby Portillo. Hinkley saves: Leslie Penaloza (20 shots on goal-13 saves)
BOYS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 14, Cherry Creek 11
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 3 2 2 4 — 11
Regis Jesuit 1 4 6 3 — 14
Thomas Jefferson 17, Overland 3
Score by quarters:
Overland 2 1 0 0 — 3
Th. Jefferson 6 10 0 1 — 17
GIRLS LACROSSE
Castle View 19, Smoky Hill 2