Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.1.17

Smoky Hill’s Jahwan Philips (3), Will Becker, center and Kyle Cabs, right, cut off Denver East’s Daylen Kountz on his way to the basket during the second half of the Buffaloes’ 72-66 loss to the Angels in a 2017 Class 5A boys state basketball Sweet 16 playoff contest on March 1, 2017, at Smoky Hill High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 1, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Denver East 72, Smoky Hill 66

Eaglecrest 55, Vista Ridge 37

Grandview 54, Mountain Vista 40

Class 4A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Pueblo South 57, Vista PEAK 45