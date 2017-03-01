Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.1.17
By COURTNEY OAKES, Sports Editor
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 1, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (Sweet 16)
Denver East 72, Smoky Hill 66
Eaglecrest 55, Vista Ridge 37
Grandview 54, Mountain Vista 40
Class 4A state playoffs (Sweet 16)
Pueblo South 57, Vista PEAK 45