Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.9.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway 78, Northglenn 68
Score by quarters:
Northglenn 21 11 13 23 — 68
Gateway 11 16 24 27 — 78
Rangeview 80, Hinkley 58
Thornton 43, Aurora Central 41 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 8 6 10 11 6 — 41
Thornton 10 7 9 9 8 — 43
Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 14, R’Ron Fisher 13, Deondre McCoy 4, Michael Thompson 4, Angelo Robinson 3, Jalil Grimes 2, TaRay Bailey 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gateway 50, Northglenn 42
Score by quarters:
Gateway 8 10 8 24 — 50
Northglenn 11 10 9 12 — 42