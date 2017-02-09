Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.9.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway 78, Northglenn 68

Score by quarters:

Northglenn 21 11 13 23 — 68

Gateway 11 16 24 27 — 78

Rangeview 80, Hinkley 58

Thornton 43, Aurora Central 41 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 8 6 10 11 6 — 41

Thornton 10 7 9 9 8 — 43

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 14, R’Ron Fisher 13, Deondre McCoy 4, Michael Thompson 4, Angelo Robinson 3, Jalil Grimes 2, TaRay Bailey 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gateway 50, Northglenn 42

Score by quarters:

Gateway 8 10 8 24 — 50

Northglenn 11 10 9 12 — 42