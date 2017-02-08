Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.8.17

WMHigh.EagGrandRebound2055FB3200
Grandview’s Gaige Prim (24) tries to pull a rebound away from Eaglecrest’s Colbey Ross during the first half of a Centennial League boys basketball game between the Wolves and Raptors on Feb. 8, 2017, at Eaglecrest High School. Ross scored 20 points to lead Eaglecrest to a 56-43 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 56, Grandview 43

Score by quarters:

Grandview  12    8  11  12 — 43

Eaglecrest   10  12  13  21 — 56

Grandview points: Lechaun Duhart 17, Ben Boone 14, Gunner Gentry 4, Dayne Prim 4, Gaige Prim 4. Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 20, Ikenna Ozor 11, Austin Forsberg 10, Victor Garnes 10, Josh Walton 5

Overland 75, Cherokee Trail 61

Score by quarters:

Overland     17  13  19  26 — 75

Cher. Trail  10  17  14  20 — 61

Smoky Hill 83, Mullen 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arvada 46, Aurora Central 30

Score by quarters:

Arvada           10  12  12  12 — 46

Aur. Central  12    3    6   9 — 30

Cherokee Trail 43, Overland 39

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail  19   5  13  6 — 43

Overland     12  13   6  8 — 39

Grandview 68, Eaglecrest 8

Mullen 71, Smoky Hill 14

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 2, Monarch 2 (OT)

© 2017 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.