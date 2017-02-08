Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.8.17

Grandview’s Gaige Prim (24) tries to pull a rebound away from Eaglecrest’s Colbey Ross during the first half of a Centennial League boys basketball game between the Wolves and Raptors on Feb. 8, 2017, at Eaglecrest High School. Ross scored 20 points to lead Eaglecrest to a 56-43 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 56, Grandview 43

Score by quarters:

Grandview 12 8 11 12 — 43

Eaglecrest 10 12 13 21 — 56

Grandview points: Lechaun Duhart 17, Ben Boone 14, Gunner Gentry 4, Dayne Prim 4, Gaige Prim 4. Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 20, Ikenna Ozor 11, Austin Forsberg 10, Victor Garnes 10, Josh Walton 5

Overland 75, Cherokee Trail 61

Score by quarters:

Overland 17 13 19 26 — 75

Cher. Trail 10 17 14 20 — 61

Smoky Hill 83, Mullen 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arvada 46, Aurora Central 30

Score by quarters:

Arvada 10 12 12 12 — 46

Aur. Central 12 3 6 9 — 30

Cherokee Trail 43, Overland 39

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 19 5 13 6 — 43

Overland 12 13 6 8 — 39

Grandview 68, Eaglecrest 8

Mullen 71, Smoky Hill 14

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 2, Monarch 2 (OT)