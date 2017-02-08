Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.8.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 56, Grandview 43
Score by quarters:
Grandview 12 8 11 12 — 43
Eaglecrest 10 12 13 21 — 56
Grandview points: Lechaun Duhart 17, Ben Boone 14, Gunner Gentry 4, Dayne Prim 4, Gaige Prim 4. Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 20, Ikenna Ozor 11, Austin Forsberg 10, Victor Garnes 10, Josh Walton 5
Overland 75, Cherokee Trail 61
Score by quarters:
Overland 17 13 19 26 — 75
Cher. Trail 10 17 14 20 — 61
Smoky Hill 83, Mullen 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arvada 46, Aurora Central 30
Score by quarters:
Arvada 10 12 12 12 — 46
Aur. Central 12 3 6 9 — 30
Cherokee Trail 43, Overland 39
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 19 5 13 6 — 43
Overland 12 13 6 8 — 39
Grandview 68, Eaglecrest 8
Mullen 71, Smoky Hill 14
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 2, Monarch 2 (OT)