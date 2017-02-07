Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.7.17

Gateway’s Tyreeh Bell, left, Vista PEAK’s Dylan Holt, center, and Gateway’s Michkaleka Baker prepare to box each other out on a free throw attempt during the first quarter of the Bison’s 79-59 EMAC boys basketball win over the visiting Olys on Feb. 7, 2017, at Vista PEAK Prep. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Vista 69, Regis Jesuit 54

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit  11   17  17    9 — 54

Mtn. Vista     15  14  17  23 — 69

Northglenn 71, Aurora Central 64

Rangeview 65, Brighton 49

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  10  24  19  12 — 65

Brighton        6  19  10  14 — 49

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 23, Ryan Ongala 15, Jodaun Dotson 9, Christian Speller 6, Donyvan Jackson 4, Ayden Clayton 3, Chaz Duhart 2, Jayveon Swain 2

Vista PEAK 79, Gateway 59

Score by quarters:

Gateway        12  13  14  20 — 59

Vista PEAK  19  24  29    7 — 79

Vista PEAK points: Marquise Johnson 22, Te’Rae Johnson 16, Tre Early 15, Quincy Sanders 8, Landrey Terry 8, Dylan Holt 5, Nathan Cisneros 3, Chase Yeardley 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 69, Horizon 45

Score by quarters:

Grandview  10  20  19  20 — 69

Horizon       13  15     7  10 — 45

Hinkley 55, Westminster 46

Score by quarter:

Westminster   4   8  16  18 — 46

Hinkley          17  12  14  12 — 55

Northglenn 66, Aurora Central 20

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central    6    9    2  3 — 20

Northglenn   20  30  12  4 — 66

Rangeview 70, Brighton 42

Score by quarters:

Brighton     16    5  11  10 — 42

Rangeview  17  18  16  19 — 70

Rangeview points: Angel Broadus 20, Jaelin Jones 20, LeShawn Love 15, Alexis Smith 7, Tyanna Coe 4, Taelor Jackson 4

Vista PEAK 60, Gateway 30

Score by quarters:

Gateway        11    9    7   3 — 30

Vista PEAK  14  21  14  11 — 60

Gateway points: Makayla Jones 12, Taylor Bender 5, Monaee Bishop 4, Hanggatu Abdullahi 3, Ebony Lascano 2, Ahmani Tolbert 2. Vista PEAK points: Denali (DJ) Hughes 18, Mikayla Jones 10, DeMe Moore 8, Kaya Evans 7, Jordan Quinn 5, Kierra Cox 2, Breauna Reeves 2, Kaitlen Schroeder 2, Madison Thompson 2, Jadyn Wangaard 2

