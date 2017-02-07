Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.7.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Vista 69, Regis Jesuit 54
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 11 17 17 9 — 54
Mtn. Vista 15 14 17 23 — 69
Northglenn 71, Aurora Central 64
Rangeview 65, Brighton 49
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 10 24 19 12 — 65
Brighton 6 19 10 14 — 49
Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 23, Ryan Ongala 15, Jodaun Dotson 9, Christian Speller 6, Donyvan Jackson 4, Ayden Clayton 3, Chaz Duhart 2, Jayveon Swain 2
Vista PEAK 79, Gateway 59
Score by quarters:
Gateway 12 13 14 20 — 59
Vista PEAK 19 24 29 7 — 79
Vista PEAK points: Marquise Johnson 22, Te’Rae Johnson 16, Tre Early 15, Quincy Sanders 8, Landrey Terry 8, Dylan Holt 5, Nathan Cisneros 3, Chase Yeardley 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 69, Horizon 45
Score by quarters:
Grandview 10 20 19 20 — 69
Horizon 13 15 7 10 — 45
Hinkley 55, Westminster 46
Score by quarter:
Westminster 4 8 16 18 — 46
Hinkley 17 12 14 12 — 55
Northglenn 66, Aurora Central 20
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 6 9 2 3 — 20
Northglenn 20 30 12 4 — 66
Rangeview 70, Brighton 42
Score by quarters:
Brighton 16 5 11 10 — 42
Rangeview 17 18 16 19 — 70
Rangeview points: Angel Broadus 20, Jaelin Jones 20, LeShawn Love 15, Alexis Smith 7, Tyanna Coe 4, Taelor Jackson 4
Vista PEAK 60, Gateway 30
Score by quarters:
Gateway 11 9 7 3 — 30
Vista PEAK 14 21 14 11 — 60
Gateway points: Makayla Jones 12, Taylor Bender 5, Monaee Bishop 4, Hanggatu Abdullahi 3, Ebony Lascano 2, Ahmani Tolbert 2. Vista PEAK points: Denali (DJ) Hughes 18, Mikayla Jones 10, DeMe Moore 8, Kaya Evans 7, Jordan Quinn 5, Kierra Cox 2, Breauna Reeves 2, Kaitlen Schroeder 2, Madison Thompson 2, Jadyn Wangaard 2