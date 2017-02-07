Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.7.17

Gateway’s Tyreeh Bell, left, Vista PEAK’s Dylan Holt, center, and Gateway’s Michkaleka Baker prepare to box each other out on a free throw attempt during the first quarter of the Bison’s 79-59 EMAC boys basketball win over the visiting Olys on Feb. 7, 2017, at Vista PEAK Prep. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Vista 69, Regis Jesuit 54

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 11 17 17 9 — 54

Mtn. Vista 15 14 17 23 — 69

Northglenn 71, Aurora Central 64

Rangeview 65, Brighton 49

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 10 24 19 12 — 65

Brighton 6 19 10 14 — 49

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 23, Ryan Ongala 15, Jodaun Dotson 9, Christian Speller 6, Donyvan Jackson 4, Ayden Clayton 3, Chaz Duhart 2, Jayveon Swain 2

Vista PEAK 79, Gateway 59

Score by quarters:

Gateway 12 13 14 20 — 59

Vista PEAK 19 24 29 7 — 79

Vista PEAK points: Marquise Johnson 22, Te’Rae Johnson 16, Tre Early 15, Quincy Sanders 8, Landrey Terry 8, Dylan Holt 5, Nathan Cisneros 3, Chase Yeardley 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 69, Horizon 45

Score by quarters:

Grandview 10 20 19 20 — 69

Horizon 13 15 7 10 — 45

Hinkley 55, Westminster 46

Score by quarter:

Westminster 4 8 16 18 — 46

Hinkley 17 12 14 12 — 55

Northglenn 66, Aurora Central 20

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 6 9 2 3 — 20

Northglenn 20 30 12 4 — 66

Rangeview 70, Brighton 42

Score by quarters:

Brighton 16 5 11 10 — 42

Rangeview 17 18 16 19 — 70

Rangeview points: Angel Broadus 20, Jaelin Jones 20, LeShawn Love 15, Alexis Smith 7, Tyanna Coe 4, Taelor Jackson 4

Vista PEAK 60, Gateway 30

Score by quarters:

Gateway 11 9 7 3 — 30

Vista PEAK 14 21 14 11 — 60

Gateway points: Makayla Jones 12, Taylor Bender 5, Monaee Bishop 4, Hanggatu Abdullahi 3, Ebony Lascano 2, Ahmani Tolbert 2. Vista PEAK points: Denali (DJ) Hughes 18, Mikayla Jones 10, DeMe Moore 8, Kaya Evans 7, Jordan Quinn 5, Kierra Cox 2, Breauna Reeves 2, Kaitlen Schroeder 2, Madison Thompson 2, Jadyn Wangaard 2