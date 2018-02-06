Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.6.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinkley 39, Westminster 38
Northglenn 62, Aurora Central 58
Rangeview 62, Brighton 52
Regis Jesuit 80, Mountain Vista 64
Vista PEAK 64, Gateway 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 64, Horizon 54
Score by quarters:
Horizon 15 9 14 16 — 54
Grandview 19 22 12 11 — 64
Grandview points: Jaiden Galloway 12, Leilah Vigil 11, Allyah Marlett 9, Tomia Johnson 8, Alisha Davis 7, Landri Hudson 7, Addison O’Grady 6, Sariah Serrano 1
Northglenn 68, Aurora Central 38
Regis Jesuit 70, Mountain Vista 37
Vista PEAK 82, Gateway 25
Westminster 51, Hinkley 32