Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.6.18

Vista PEAK junior Denali Hughes dribbles across midcourt after coming up with a steal during the first half of the Bison’s 82-25 EMAC girls basketball win over Gateway on Feb. 6, 2018, at Gateway High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley 39, Westminster 38

Northglenn 62, Aurora Central 58

Rangeview 62, Brighton 52

Regis Jesuit 80, Mountain Vista 64

Vista PEAK 64, Gateway 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 64, Horizon 54

Score by quarters:

Horizon 15 9 14 16 — 54

Grandview 19 22 12 11 — 64

Grandview points: Jaiden Galloway 12, Leilah Vigil 11, Allyah Marlett 9, Tomia Johnson 8, Alisha Davis 7, Landri Hudson 7, Addison O’Grady 6, Sariah Serrano 1

Northglenn 68, Aurora Central 38

Regis Jesuit 70, Mountain Vista 37

Vista PEAK 82, Gateway 25

Westminster 51, Hinkley 32