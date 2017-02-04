Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.4.17

Regis Jesuit’s Jonathan Didas, right, gets ready to clear the puck after teammate Kale Lone, center, won a faceoff during the second period of the Raiders’ 3-0 Foothills Conference win over the Bruins on Feb. 4, 2017, at Family Sports Center. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview 62, Cherokee Trail 42

Score by quarters:

Grandview 14 17 14 17 — 62

Cher. Trail 13 12 10 7 — 42

Overland 68, Smoky Hill 61

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 13 19 16 13 — 61

Overland 10 22 14 22 — 68

Overland points: Daijon Smith 18, Asad Yousuf 15, Tucson Redding 12, Laolu Oke 11, Jalone Rice 4, Nick Holmes 3, Tristan Legins 3, Goy Wang 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 49, Eaglecrest 29

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 1 5 8 15 — 29

Arapahoe 12 17 8 12 — 49

Grandview 74, Cherokee Trail 55

Score by quarters:

Grandview 20 20 17 17 — 74

Cher. Trail 5 20 13 17 — 55

Cherokee Trail points: Taryn Foxen 17, Makayla Hemingway 9, Destinee Paulk 8, Abigale Sparks 7, Alayana Williamson 7, Dominique Rodriguez 5, Yolanda Fason 2

Overland 78, Smoky Hill 36

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 8 7 5 16 — 36

Overland 10 23 23 22 — 78

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 31, Kailey Brown 13, Isis Charles 13, Keara Felix 9, Julyah Wilson 5, Jewell Humphrey 3, Maia Jackson 2, Javion Lattimore 2

WRESTLING

EMAC Championships

Team scores: 1. Brighton 253 points; 2. Adams City 178.5; 3. Prairie View 140.5; 4. Northglenn 71.5; 5. RANGEVIEW 56; 6. HINKLEY 52; 7. VISTA PEAK 49.5; 8. GATEWAY 28; 9. Westminster 27; 10. AURORA CENTRAL 26; 11. Thornton 12.5

Aurora top four placers: 113 pounds — Bryan Fierro (Rangeview), 3rd; 126 pounds — Werals Niyongabo (Aurora Central), 2nd; 132 pounds — Connor Ireland (Vista PEAK), 3rd; 138 pounds — Serj Chavez (Hinkley), champion; Blake Thomas (Gateway), 4th; 145 pounds — Deron Solomon (Rangeview), 2nd; 152 pounds — Christian Trujillo (Gateway), 4th; 160 pounds — Tairus Venable (Hinkley_, 2nd; Allahjah Mujib (Rangeview), 4th; 170 pounds — Jarrett Reigies (Gateway), 4th; 182 pounds — Jayden Smith (Vista PEAK), champion; 195 pounds — Carlos Argueta (Hinkley), 4th; 220 pounds — Jorge Valdez Leal (Aurora Central), 4th; 285 pounds — Kameron Reed (Rangeview), 4th

GIRLS SWIMMING

Centennial “A” League Championships

Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 956 points; 2. Cherry Creek 933; 3. GRANDVIEW 597; 4. SMOKY HILL 596; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 520; 6. Mullen 331; 7. EAGLECREST 208; 8. OVERLAND 107

Continental “A” League Championships

Team scores: 1. Rock Canyon 636 points; 2. Heritage 452; 3. REGIS JESUIT 384; 4. Douglas County 317; 5. Mountain Vista 302; 6. ThunderRidge 281; 7. Highlands Ranch 229; 8. Chaparral 223; 9. Legend 194; 10. Ponderosa 111

EMAC Championships

Team scores: 1. Northglenn/Thornton 632.5 points; 2. RANGEVIEW 605.5; 3. Brighton 605; 4. HINKLEY 273; 5. GATEWAY 206; 6. Adams City 166; 7. AURORA CENTRAL 110; 8. Westminster 77

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 3, Cherry Creek 0

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 0 2 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Michael Baer, Connor Kilkenny, Kyle Nelson. Regis Jesuit assists: Rowan Barnes, Anders Erickson, Kilkenny, Shane Ott, Jordan Perez, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (22 shots on goal-22 saves)