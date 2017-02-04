Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.3.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinkley 57, Adams City 33
Legend 59, Regis Jesuit 48 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 7 11 10 19 1 — 48
Legend 8 14 14 11 12 — 59
Regis Jesuit points: Elijah Martinez 16, Jamil Safieddine 13, Matt Wheelock 9, Connor Hobbs 5, Samba Kane 2, Justin Lamb 2, Payton Egloff 1
Rangeview 85, Aurora Central 39
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 7 12 12 8 — 39
Rangeview 26 20 19 20 — 85
Aurora Central points: R’Ron Fisher 11, Larry Thomas 7, Angelo Robinson 5, Michael Thompson 5, Tyler Early 4, TaRay Bailey 3, Jalil Grimes 2, Bradley Gurule 2. Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 21, Christian Speller 17, Ryan Ongala 12, Jodaun Dotson 9, Donyvan Jackson 8, Jaden Gale 5, Josh Hollins 5, Jeremiah Rogers 4, Chaz Duhart 2, Christopher Speller 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rangeview 74, Aurora Central 14
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 13 21 10 30 — 74
Aur. Central 5 3 3 3 — 14
Rangeview points: LeShawn Love 12, Shaunte Ford 11, Aaliyah Smith 11, Jaelin Jones 9, Alexis Smith 9, Taelor Jackson 8, Ronke Adebayo 6, Trinity Stevenson 6, Angel Broadus 2
Regis Jesuit 64, Legend 27
Score by quarters:
Legend 2 2 12 11 — 27
Regis Jesuit 20 12 18 14 — 64
Regis Jesuit points: Francesca Belibi 14, Emma Wrede 13, Sidney Weigand 10, Noelle Cahill 7, Olivia Ayers 5, Jasmine Gaines 4, Jada Moore 4, Korynne Chaney 3, Chelsea Solita 2
WRESTLING
Valor Christian 40, Vista PEAK 39
152 pounds — Xavier Chism (Vista PEAK) pinned Jerrod Anderson (Valor Christian), 1:59; 160 pounds — Hunter Harrison (Valor Christian) pinned Drake Jackson (Vista PEAK), 1:59; 170 pounds — Jake Welch (Valor Christian) maj. dec. Alex Moten (Vista PEAK), 16-4; 182 pounds — Jayden Smith (Vista PEAK) dec. Adam Church (Valor Christian), 5-2; 195 pounds — Easton Cecil (Valor Christian) pinned Talon Barber (Vista PEAK), 1:08; 220 pounds — Karl Pearson (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — Brock Cooper (Valor Christian) pinned Cole Bornhoft (Vista PEAK), 0:33; 106 pounds — Ryan Weber (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Dilan Esparza (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 120 pounds — Caden Moster (Valor Christian) pinned Tony Lozano (Vista PEAK), 0:32; 126 pounds — Tristan Curtis (Vista PEAK) pinned James Patti (Valor Christian), 1:26; 132 pounds — Seth Abeyta (Vista PEAK) pinned Logan Whatmore (Valor Christian), 1:15; 138 pounds — John Murphy (Valor Christian) pinned Cordell Robinson (Vista PEAK), 1:15; 145 pounds — Payton Polson (Valor Christian) pinned Luke Meier (Vista PEAK), 1:17
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 6, Denver East 2
Score by periods:
Denver East 0 0 2 — 2
Cherry Creek 2 2 2 — 6
Cherry Creek goals: Gage Blatter, Conor Heathershaw, Colton Holub, Henry Raabe, Jamie Stokes, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek assists: Joe Arnold, Billy Bostwick, Joe Caputo, Garret Glaspy, Holub, Stokes, Joe Whitmore. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanow (12 shots on goal-10 saves)