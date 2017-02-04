Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.3.17

Regis Jesuit’s Matt Wheelock chases down a loose ball during the Raiders’ Continental League boys basketball contest at Legend on Feb. 3, 2017. The Raiders launched a fourth-quarter comeback to send the game to overtime, but were outscored 12-1 and lost to the Titans 59-48. (Photo courtesy of Jack Eberhard/Jack’s Action Shots)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley 57, Adams City 33

Legend 59, Regis Jesuit 48 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 7 11 10 19 1 — 48

Legend 8 14 14 11 12 — 59

Regis Jesuit points: Elijah Martinez 16, Jamil Safieddine 13, Matt Wheelock 9, Connor Hobbs 5, Samba Kane 2, Justin Lamb 2, Payton Egloff 1

Rangeview 85, Aurora Central 39

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 7 12 12 8 — 39

Rangeview 26 20 19 20 — 85

Aurora Central points: R’Ron Fisher 11, Larry Thomas 7, Angelo Robinson 5, Michael Thompson 5, Tyler Early 4, TaRay Bailey 3, Jalil Grimes 2, Bradley Gurule 2. Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 21, Christian Speller 17, Ryan Ongala 12, Jodaun Dotson 9, Donyvan Jackson 8, Jaden Gale 5, Josh Hollins 5, Jeremiah Rogers 4, Chaz Duhart 2, Christopher Speller 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 74, Aurora Central 14

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 13 21 10 30 — 74

Aur. Central 5 3 3 3 — 14

Rangeview points: LeShawn Love 12, Shaunte Ford 11, Aaliyah Smith 11, Jaelin Jones 9, Alexis Smith 9, Taelor Jackson 8, Ronke Adebayo 6, Trinity Stevenson 6, Angel Broadus 2

Regis Jesuit 64, Legend 27

Score by quarters:

Legend 2 2 12 11 — 27

Regis Jesuit 20 12 18 14 — 64

Regis Jesuit points: Francesca Belibi 14, Emma Wrede 13, Sidney Weigand 10, Noelle Cahill 7, Olivia Ayers 5, Jasmine Gaines 4, Jada Moore 4, Korynne Chaney 3, Chelsea Solita 2

WRESTLING

Valor Christian 40, Vista PEAK 39

152 pounds — Xavier Chism (Vista PEAK) pinned Jerrod Anderson (Valor Christian), 1:59; 160 pounds — Hunter Harrison (Valor Christian) pinned Drake Jackson (Vista PEAK), 1:59; 170 pounds — Jake Welch (Valor Christian) maj. dec. Alex Moten (Vista PEAK), 16-4; 182 pounds — Jayden Smith (Vista PEAK) dec. Adam Church (Valor Christian), 5-2; 195 pounds — Easton Cecil (Valor Christian) pinned Talon Barber (Vista PEAK), 1:08; 220 pounds — Karl Pearson (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — Brock Cooper (Valor Christian) pinned Cole Bornhoft (Vista PEAK), 0:33; 106 pounds — Ryan Weber (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Dilan Esparza (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 120 pounds — Caden Moster (Valor Christian) pinned Tony Lozano (Vista PEAK), 0:32; 126 pounds — Tristan Curtis (Vista PEAK) pinned James Patti (Valor Christian), 1:26; 132 pounds — Seth Abeyta (Vista PEAK) pinned Logan Whatmore (Valor Christian), 1:15; 138 pounds — John Murphy (Valor Christian) pinned Cordell Robinson (Vista PEAK), 1:15; 145 pounds — Payton Polson (Valor Christian) pinned Luke Meier (Vista PEAK), 1:17

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Denver East 2

Score by periods:

Denver East 0 0 2 — 2

Cherry Creek 2 2 2 — 6

Cherry Creek goals: Gage Blatter, Conor Heathershaw, Colton Holub, Henry Raabe, Jamie Stokes, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek assists: Joe Arnold, Billy Bostwick, Joe Caputo, Garret Glaspy, Holub, Stokes, Joe Whitmore. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanow (12 shots on goal-10 saves)