Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.28.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Grandview 82, Arapahoe 44

Regis Jesuit 49, Fossil Ridge 46

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 13 10 7 19 — 49

Fossil Ridge 4 14 12 15 — 45

Regis Jesuit points: Jada Moore 13, Fran Belibi 12, Sidney Weigand 9, Emma Wrede 7, Jasmine Gaines 3, Korynne Chaney 3, Noelle Cahill 2