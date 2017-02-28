Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.28.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD
AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Grandview 82, Arapahoe 44

Regis Jesuit 49, Fossil Ridge 46

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 13  10    7  19 — 49

Fossil Ridge   4  14  12  15 — 45

Regis Jesuit points: Jada Moore 13, Fran Belibi 12, Sidney Weigand 9, Emma Wrede 7, Jasmine Gaines 3, Korynne Chaney 3, Noelle Cahill 2

© 2017 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.