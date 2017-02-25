Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.25.17

Smoky Hill freshman guard Quinten Rock (2) looks to pass to a teammate during the third quarter of the Buffaloes’ 76-52 win over Highlands Ranch in a 2017 Class 5A boys state basketball second round playoff game on Feb. 25, 2017, at Smoky Hill High School. Rock had 14 points to help Smoky Hill moved into 5A’s Sweet 16 along with Eaglecrest and Grandview. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Chaparral 53, Regis Jesuit 50

Eaglecrest 69, Rangeview 53

Far Northeast Warriors 68, Overland 56

Grandview 78, Grand Junction 51

Rampart 67, Cherokee Trail 47

Smoky Hill 76, Highlands Ranch 52

Class 4A state playoffs (2nd round)

Vista PEAK 52, Ponderosa 47

ICE HOCKEY

State playoffs (quarterfinals)

Cherry Creek 3, Steamboat Springs 1

Regis Jesuit 3, Dakota Ridge 2