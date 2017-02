Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.24.17

Joe Whitmore (Smoky Hill), right, of the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team wins a faceoff during the first period of the Bruins’ 4-0 win over Battle Mountain in a 2017 state ice hockey second round playoff contest on Feb. 24, 2017, at Family Sports Center. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 24, 2017:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Grandview 88, Dakota Ridge 31

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge 8 7 11 3 — 31

Grandview 26 31 22 9 — 88

Horizon 76, Eaglecrest 38

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 6 5 7 20 — 38

Horizon 20 23 16 17 — 76

Ralston Valley 89, Rangeview 46

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 10 8 12 16 — 46

Ralston Valley 23 24 21 21 — 89

Regis Jesuit 64, Fort Collins 35

Score by quarters:

Fort Collins 12 11 5 7 — 35

Regis Jesuit 13 18 15 18 — 64

ICE HOCKEY

State playoffs (2nd round)

Cherry Creek 4, Battle Mountain 0

Score by periods:

Battle Mtn. 0 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 1 1 2 — 4

Cherry Creek goals: Danny Taggart 2, Brandon Cyrus, Garret Glaspy. Cherry Creek assists: Sam Harris 2, Henry Raabe 2, Jacob Harding. Cherry Creek saves: Ryan Bevan (15 shots on goal-15 saves)

Regis Jesuit 7, Lewis-Palmer 1

Score by quarters:

Lewis-Palmer 1 0 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 4 1 2 — 7

Regis Jesuit goals: Cade Alcock, Michael Baer, Rowan Barnes, Anders Erickson, Connor Kilkenny, Shane Ott, Wyatt Verity. Regis Jesuit assists: Justin Lico 3, Kyle Nelson 3, Ott 3, Barnes 2, Alcock, Verity. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (11 shots on goal-10 saves)