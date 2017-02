Regis Jesuit sophomore Samba Kane (23) is surrounded by Arvada West defenders as he looks to make a pass during the third quarter of the Raiders’ 2017 Class 5A first round boys state basketball playoff game against the Wildcats on Feb. 22, 2017, at Regis Jesuit High School. Kane tied for a team-high with 13 points as the Raiders won 73-51 to advance to the second round. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Cherokee Trail 80, Douglas County 48

Rangeview 72, Mountain Range 64

Regis Jesuit 73, Arvada West 51