Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.21.17

Cherokee Trail’s Destinee Paulk (5) goes in for a layup during the first half of the Cougars’ 66-58 loss to Vista Ridge in a 2017 Class 5A girls state basketball first round playoff contest on Feb. 21, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Eaglecrest 32, Liberty 30

Rangeview 55, Palmer 47

ThunderRidge 47, Overland 30

Vista Ridge 66, Cherokee Trail 58

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Mullen 71, Vista PEAK 44

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 8 9 16 11 — 44

Mullen 16 15 24 16 — 71