Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.21.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Eaglecrest 32, Liberty 30
Rangeview 55, Palmer 47
ThunderRidge 47, Overland 30
Vista Ridge 66, Cherokee Trail 58
Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)
Mullen 71, Vista PEAK 44
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 8 9 16 11 — 44
Mullen 16 15 24 16 — 71