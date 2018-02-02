Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.2.18

Regis Jesuit forward Colin Walsh gets ready to take a shot as Ralston Valley defenseman Alex Weisenberger closes in during the first period of the Raiders’ 9-0 Foothills Conference ice hockey win over the Mustangs on Feb. 2, 2018, at Family Sports Center. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 2, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview 74, Cherokee Trail 40

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 9 5 11 15 — 40

Grandview 13 21 19 21 — 74

Hinkley 45, Adams City 19

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 15 8 13 9 — 45

Adams City 4 4 4 7 — 19

Rangeview 75, Aurora Central 43

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 17 26 15 17 — 75

Aur. Central 4 11 9 19 — 43

Rangeview points: Jodaun Dotson 16, Ryan Ongala 12, Eric Jackson 10, Cade Palmer 8, Christian Speller 6, Devin Collins 5, Christopher Speller 5, Ayden Clayton 4, Quincey Jewett 4, DJ Pigford 3, Jayden Foster 2. Aurora Central points: Trusean Vann 12, Samuel Chapman 8, Malachi Owens 7, Tylor Williams 6, Jabea Tilong 5, Adonis Cannon 3, Michael Thompson 2

Regis Jesuit 55, Legend 53

Score by quarters:

Legend 10 7 12 24 — 53

Regis Jesuit 11 10 15 19 — 55

Regis Jesuit points: Sam Bannec 15, Elijah Martinez 12, Daniel Carr 9, Tama Tuitele 9, Jamil Safieddine 7, Tyler Kellam 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 74, Cherokee Trail 31

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 6 12 9 4 — 31

Grandview 12 29 21 12 — 74

Cherokee Trail points: Destinee Paulk 13, Yolanda Fason 7, Aspyn Jimenez 4, Abbie Sparks 3, Delaney McLelland 2, Angel Neyland 2. Grandview points: Allyah Marlett 19, Leilah Vigil 13, Kameryn Brown 8, Addison O’Grady 8, Tomia Johnson 7, Jaiden Galloway 6, Landri Hudson 6, Alisha Davis 5, Heaven Smith 2

Regis Jesuit 49, Legend 20

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 16 8 14 11 — 49

Legend 6 3 4 7 — 20

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 4, Mountain Vista 2

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 2 1 1 — 4

Mountain Vista 0 2 0 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Gavin Berkey, Brenden Oren, Neal Sklar, Jacob Tudan. Cherry Creek assists: Ben Altschuler, Nick Fall, Luke Flay. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (29 shots on goal-27 saves)

Regis Jesuit 9, Ralston Valley 0

Score by periods:

Ralston Valley 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 4 3 2 — 9

Regis Jesuit goals: Paxton Erickson 2, Shane Ott 2, Anders Erickson, Connor Kilkenny, Nicholas Schultz, Wyatt Verity, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit assists: Ott 3, Verity 3, Paxton Erickson 2, Drew Renner 2, Nolan Sargent 2, Anders Erickson, Sergio Padilla, Schultz, Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (6 shots on goal-6 saves)