Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.2.17

Cherokee Trail’s David Rivera and Eaglecrest’s Jimmy McClelland lock up during the 132-pound match of a Centennial League wrestling dual between the Cougars and Raptors on Feb. 2, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. Rivera won by technical fall (18-3) as part of Cherokee Trail’s 64-9 victory in the final dual of the regular season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brighton 75, Gateway 63

Vista PEAK 66, Thornton 46

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 10 16 19 21 — 66

Thornton 8 10 12 16 — 46

Vista PEAK points: Te’Rae Johnson 13, Tre Early 11, Dylan Holt 10, Marquise Johnson 9, Tyrese Bailey 6, Quincy Sanders 6, Landrey Terry 4, Trejon Hamilton 3, Nathan Cisneros 2, Chase Yeardley 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver East 68, Rangeview 53

Score by quarters:

Denver East 18 15 13 22 — 68

Rangeview 13 15 10 15 — 53

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail 64, Eaglecrest 9

106 pounds — Chad Powell (Cherokee Trail) maj. dec. Caeleb Knoll (Eaglecrest), 14-2; 113 pounds — Joshua Um (Eaglecrest) dec. Jorge Felix (Cherokee Trail), 7-5; 120 pounds — Drake Davis (Cherokee Trail) pinned Ryan Anderson (Eaglecrest), 2:28; 126 pounds — Keith Fearon (Cherokee Trail) dec. Morgan George (Eaglecrest), 7-4; 132 pounds — David Rivera (Cherokee Trail) tech. fall Jimmie McClelland (Eaglecrest), 18-3; 138 pounds — Tyler Maccagnan (Eaglecrest) pinned Abel Ambriz (Cherokee Trail), 3:24; 145 pounds — Lane Frost (Cherokee Trail) pinned Evan Schulze (Eaglecrest), 2:29; 152 pounds — Jayvaughn Jackson (Cherokee Trail) pinned Caridin Hester (Eaglecrest), 1:39; 160 pounds — Josh Richardson (Cherokee Trail) pinned Gavin Haug (Eaglecrest), 1:01; 170 pounds — Marquez Coleman (Cherokee Trail) dec. Macallister Sterling (Eaglecrest), 20-18; 182 pounds — Sean Salak (Cherokee Trail) maj. dec. Warren Council (Eaglecrest), 11-2; 195 pounds — Zeke Silva (Cherokee Trail) pinned Joseph George (Eaglecrest), 2:07; 220 pounds — Max Gonzales (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — Davione Marshall (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit

Elizabeth 53, Hinkley 26

106 pounds — Kris Kramer (Elizabeth) pinned Eddie Martinez (Hinkley), 1:13; 113 pounds — Will Erzen (Elizabeth) pinned Ivan Cordova (Hinkley), 3:32; 120 pounds — Patrick Wesley (Elizabeth) pinned Carlos Espinoza (Hinkley), 1:51; 126 pounds — Roger Vault (Elizabeth) pinned Jonathan Chulin (Hinkley), 5:11; 132 pounds — Spencer Winkle (Elizabeth) pinned Zach Martinez (Hinkley), 5:38; 138 pounds — Serj Chavez (Hinkley) pinned Koby Ullery (Elizabeth), 0:42; 145 pounds — Jonathan Perdomo (Hinkley) dec. Jared LeCuyer (Elizabeth), 4-3; 152 pounds — Ryver Gaudreault (Elizabeth) won by forfeit; 160 pounds — Tairus Venable (Hinkley) tech. fall Nathaniel Gaskell (Elizabeth), 19-4; 170 pounds — Abe Leonard (Elizabeth) tech. fall Emery Bemis (Hinkley), 17-1; 182 pounds — Gage Dauenbaugh (Elizabeth) pinned Will West (Hinkley), 2:39; 195 pounds — Carlos Argueta (Hinkley) pinned Sam Jamieson (Elizabeth), 3:24; 220 pounds — Oscar Carillo (Hinkley) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — DeAndre Haines (Elizabeth) pinned Chris Amezquita (Hinkley), 4:30

Grandview 57, Mullen 21

120 pounds — Carlos Vigil-Harrison (Grandview) pinned Nick Machock (Mullen), 1:21; 126 pounds — Matthew Frye (Grandview) pinned Cole Nading (Mullen), 3:07; 132 pounds — Jack Oh (Grandview) pinned Colin Graham (Mullen), 3:10; 138 pounds — Dylan Ranieri (Grandview) pinned Delias Mares (Mullen), 0:51; 145 pounds — Dimitris Flores (Mullen) dec. Shem Brown (Grandview), 4-3 (OT); 152 pounds — Grady Colgan (Grandview) pinned Chase Sieradski (Mullen), 1:48; 160 pounds — Ian Vigil (Mullen) dec. Joe Renner (Grandview), injury time; 170 pounds — Brice Hartzhheim (Grandview) dec. Sebastian Campos (Mullen), 6-4 (OT); 182 pounds — Tyler Ross (Grandview) pinned Zach Krause (Mullen), 1:51; 195 pounds — Robert Woods (Grandview) pinned Isaiah Rios (Mullen), 3:12; 220 pounds — Angelo Damian (Mullen) pinned Giovanny Beauge (Grandview), 4:53; 285 pounds — Sam DeSeriere (Mullen) pinned Tyler Lindley (Grandview), 1:03; 106 pounds — Destanie Juarez (Grandview) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Giovani Federico (Grandview) pinned Aaron Vigil (Mullen), 1:30

Overland 42, Arapahoe 36

Regis Jesuit 36, Heritage 25

285 pounds — Sean Dunnington (Regis Jesuit) dec. Josh Rivera (Heritage), 9-6; 106 pounds — Double forfeit; 113 pounds — Jerin Crum (Heritage) maj. dec. Cliff Pinkerton (Regis Jesuit), 13-3; 120 pounds — Brody McGah (Regis Jesuit) pinned Collin Sedillos (Heritage), 2:37; 126 pounds — Brandon Uroz (Heritage) won by forfeit; 132 pounds — Brian Butler (Regis Jesuit) pinned Cahlin Atwell (Heritage), 0:38; 138 pounds — Cole VanVleet (Heritage) dec. Isaac Barbosa (Regis Jesut), 6-4 (OT); 145 pounds — Michael Haney (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 152 pounds — Brian Hodes (Regis Jesuit) dec. Zack Arbuckle (Heritage), 7-6; 160 pounds — Brandon Minear (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 170 pounds — Hayes Ward (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 182 pounds — Justin Duff (Heritage) won by forfeit; 195 pounds — Tyler Duff (Heritage) won by forfeit; 220 pounds — Double forfeit