Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.18.17

Overland junior Kaelin Chin, left, ties up with Prairie View’s Brendon Woolsey during the 195-pound third-place match at the 2017 Class 5A state wrestling tournament on Feb. 18, 2017, at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Chin won a 5-1 decision. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fruita Monument 55, Hinkley 23

WRESTLING

2017 CLASS 5A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Team scores: 1. Pomona 192.5 points; 2. Grand Junction 141.5; 3. Brighton 124.5; 4. Poudre 102; 5. Castle View 79; 6. Coronado 78.5; 7. GRANDVIEW 77; 8. CHEROKEE TRAIL 72; 9. Ponderosa 70.5; 10. Adams City 70; 11. Monarch 63; 12. Arvada West 54.5; 13. Broomfield 50; 14. Rocky Mountain 49.5; 15. Lakewood 45; 16. Legacy 39; 17. Mountain Vista 34.5; 18. Doherty 31; 19. Prairie View 30; 20. Fruita Monument 23; 21. OVERLAND 20.5; 22. ThunderRidge 19; 23. Mountain Range 17; 24. Fossil Ridge 16; 25. Rampart 15; T26. Fountain-Fort Carson 14; T26. Palmer 14; 28. Douglas County 12; 29. Cherry Creek 11; 30. Fairview 9; T31. SMOKY HILL 7; T31. Fort Collins 7; T31. Legend 7; T34. Arapahoe 6; T34. Northglenn 6; T36. RANGEVIEW 5; T36. Greeley West 5; T38. REGIS JESUIT 4; T38. Bear Creek 4; T38. Chaparral 4; T41. HINKLEY 3; T41. Chatfield 3; T41. Denver East 3; 44. GATEWAY 2; T45. Centaurus 1; T45. Denver South 1; AURORA CENTRAL & EAGLECREST among eight with no score

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 5, Denver East 0

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 2 2 1 — 5

Denver East 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Michael Baer, Anders Erickson, Dylan Kelly, Connor Kilkenny, Kale Lone. Regis Jesuit assists: Cade Alcock 2, Rowan Barnes 2, Kyle Nelson 2, Lone, Alec Martinez. Regis Jesuit saves: Alec Martinez (20 shots on goal-20 saves)