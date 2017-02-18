Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.17.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 17, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 62, Cherokee Trail 56
Grandview 71, Mullen 46
Hinkley 67, Aurora Central 56
Rangeview 100, Gateway 77
Regis Jesuit 64, Heritage 49
Smoky Hill 73, Cherry Creek 48
Vista PEAK 64, Westminster 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 59, Overland 31
Cherry Creek 82, Smoky Hill 24
Grandview 65, Mullen 31
Hinkley 65, Aurora Central 9
Rangeview 73, Gateway 37
Regis Jesuit 80, Heritage 29
Vista PEAK 87, Westminster 58
WRESTLING
Class 5A state tournament
Team scores: 1. Pomona 148.5 points; 2. Grand Junction 103.5; 3. Brighton 81.5; 4. Poudre 78; 5. Coronado 74.5; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 72; 7. Ponderosa 66.5; 8. Castle View 60; 9. GRANDVIEW 51.5; 10. Rocky Mountain 41.5; 11. Arvada West 39.5; 12. Monarch 39; 13. Broomfield 37; T14. Adams City 34; T14. Lakewood 34; 16. Mountain Vista 26.5; 17. Legacy 25; 18. Doherty 20; 19. Prairie View 19; 20. Fossil Ridge 16; T21. Douglas County 12; T21. Fruita Monument 12; 23. ThunderRidge 11; T24. Mountain Range 9; T24. Rampart 9; 26. OVERLAND 8.5; 27. Palmer 8; T28. SMOKY HILL 7; T28. Cherry Creek 7; T28. Fairview 7; T28. Fort Collins 7; T28. Fountain-Fort Carson 7; T28. Legend 7; T34. Arapahoe 6; T34. Northglenn 6; T36. RANGEVIEW 5; T36. Greeley West 5; T38. REGIS JESUIT 4; T38. Bear Creek 4; T38. Chaparral 4; T41. HINKLEY 3; T41. Chatfield 3; T41. Denver East 3; 44. GATEWAY 2; T45. Centaurus 1; T45. Denver South 1; AURORA CENTRAL & EAGLECREST among eight teams with no score
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 5, Lewis-Palmer 2
Monarch 3, Regis Jesuit 0