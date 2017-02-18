Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.17.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 17, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 62, Cherokee Trail 56

Grandview 71, Mullen 46

Hinkley 67, Aurora Central 56

Rangeview 100, Gateway 77

Regis Jesuit 64, Heritage 49

Smoky Hill 73, Cherry Creek 48

Vista PEAK 64, Westminster 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 59, Overland 31

Cherry Creek 82, Smoky Hill 24

Grandview 65, Mullen 31

Hinkley 65, Aurora Central 9

Rangeview 73, Gateway 37

Regis Jesuit 80, Heritage 29

Vista PEAK 87, Westminster 58

WRESTLING

Class 5A state tournament

Team scores: 1. Pomona 148.5 points; 2. Grand Junction 103.5; 3. Brighton 81.5; 4. Poudre 78; 5. Coronado 74.5; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 72; 7. Ponderosa 66.5; 8. Castle View 60; 9. GRANDVIEW 51.5; 10. Rocky Mountain 41.5; 11. Arvada West 39.5; 12. Monarch 39; 13. Broomfield 37; T14. Adams City 34; T14. Lakewood 34; 16. Mountain Vista 26.5; 17. Legacy 25; 18. Doherty 20; 19. Prairie View 19; 20. Fossil Ridge 16; T21. Douglas County 12; T21. Fruita Monument 12; 23. ThunderRidge 11; T24. Mountain Range 9; T24. Rampart 9; 26. OVERLAND 8.5; 27. Palmer 8; T28. SMOKY HILL 7; T28. Cherry Creek 7; T28. Fairview 7; T28. Fort Collins 7; T28. Fountain-Fort Carson 7; T28. Legend 7; T34. Arapahoe 6; T34. Northglenn 6; T36. RANGEVIEW 5; T36. Greeley West 5; T38. REGIS JESUIT 4; T38. Bear Creek 4; T38. Chaparral 4; T41. HINKLEY 3; T41. Chatfield 3; T41. Denver East 3; 44. GATEWAY 2; T45. Centaurus 1; T45. Denver South 1; AURORA CENTRAL & EAGLECREST among eight teams with no score

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 5, Lewis-Palmer 2

Monarch 3, Regis Jesuit 0