Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.16.17

Grandview senior Robert Woods has his arm raised after winning his 195-pound first round match at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament on Feb. 16, 2017, at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Fifteen Aurora wrestlers posted first round wins and Cherokee Trail and Grandview both sit in the top 10 of the team standings. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Castle View 85, Aurora Central 30

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 9 6 9 6 — 30

Castle View 31 22 15 17 — 85

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 10, R’Ron Fisher 9, Michael Thompson 6, Bradley Gurule 2, Jabea Tilong 2, Nadhil Ararso 1

Vista PEAK 77, Centaurus 42

Score by quarters:

Centaurus 14 9 3 16 — 42

Vista PEAK 15 16 20 26 — 77

Vista PEAK points: Tre Early 16, Marquise Johnson 14, Dylan Holt 9, Landrey Terry 9, Quincy Sanders 8, Nathan Cisneros 6, Te’Rae Johnson 5, Tyrese Bailey 3, Chase Yeardley 3, Bryan Eckert 2, Trejon Hamilton 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Centaurus 47, Vista PEAK 39

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 11 12 6 10 — 39

Centaurus 11 12 10 14 — 47

Vista PEAK points: DeMe Moore 12, Brooklyn Grieve 6, Denali (DJ) Hughes 6, Breauna Reeves 5, Kaya Evans 2, Seairra Hughes 2, Mikayla Jones 2

WRESTLING

Class 5A state wrestling tournament

Team scores: 1. Brighton 31 points; 2. Pomona 28.5; 3. Poudre 26; 4. Grand Junction 25.5; 5. Coronado 18; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 16; 7. Adams City 15; 8. Castle View 14.5; T9. GRANDVIEW 12; T9. Broomfield 12; 11. Rocky Mountain 11; 12. Ponderosa 10.5; T13. Fossil Ridge 10; T13. Prairie View 10; 15. Monarch 9; 16. Arvada West 8.5; T17. Lakewood 8; T17. Legacy 8; T19. Douglas County 6; T19. Mountain Vista 6; T19. ThunderRidge 6; T22. RANGEVIEW 4; T22. SMOKY HILL 4; T22. Chaparral 4; T22. Fruita Monument 4; T22. Greeley West 4; T22. Legend 4; T22. Rampart 4; T31. Fountain-Fort Carson 3; T31. Mountain Range 3; T31. Palmer 3; T34. GATEWAY 2; T34. OVERLAND 2; T34. REGIS JESUIT 2; T34. Fairview 2; T34. Fort Collins 2; T34. Northglenn 2; AURORA CENTRAL, EAGLECREST, HINKLEY among 13 teams with no score

Full Aurora first round match results, here

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 5, Mountain Vista 2

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 2 2 1 — 5

Mtn. Vista 0 1 1 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Diego Lovato 2, Brandon Cyrus, Garret Glaspy, Joe Whitmore. Cherry Creek assists: Joe Caputo, Sam Harris, Henry Raabe, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek saves: Ryan Bevan (21 shots on goal-19 saves)