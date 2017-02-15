Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.15.17

Grandview’s Leilah Vigil (34) cuts off Cherry Creek’s Delaney Bernard along the baseline during the first half of the Wolves’ 78-67 Centennial League girls basketball game on Feb. 15, 2017, at Grandview High School. The Wolves secured the league championship with a sweep of the Bruins. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 82, Cherokee Trail 70

Chaparral 65, Regis Jesuit 47

Cherry Creek 64, Grandview 62

Overland 65, Mullen 55

Score by quarters:

Mullen 18 13 13 11 — 55

Overland 10 16 20 19 — 65

Overland points: Tucson Redding 17, Daijon Smith 14, Goy Wang 11, Tristan Legins 7, Laolu Oke 6, Asad Yousuf 6, Nick Holmes 2, Hezekiah Swanson 2

Smoky Hill 52, Eaglecrest 48

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 17 7 15 13 — 52

Eaglecrest 13 14 8 13 — 48

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 12, Victor Garnes 9, Morgan Brown 8, Xaiv’ion Jackson 6, Austin Forsberg 5, Ikenna Ozor 3, Joshua Walton 3, Nate Bokol 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 59, Arapahoe 51

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 10 19 12 10 — 51

Cher. Trail 11 21 17 10 — 59

Eaglecrest 64, Smoky Hill 21

Grandview 78, Cherry Creek 67

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 23 11 18 15 — 67

Grandview 14 23 19 22 — 78

Grandview points: Michaela Onyenwere 36, Leilah Vigil 16, Jaiden Galloway 13, Kennede Brown 8, Alisha Davis 5

Mullen 54, Overland 40

Score by quarters:

Overland 4 3 17 16 — 40

Mullen 11 15 16 12 — 54