Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.15.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 82, Cherokee Trail 70
Chaparral 65, Regis Jesuit 47
Cherry Creek 64, Grandview 62
Overland 65, Mullen 55
Score by quarters:
Mullen 18 13 13 11 — 55
Overland 10 16 20 19 — 65
Overland points: Tucson Redding 17, Daijon Smith 14, Goy Wang 11, Tristan Legins 7, Laolu Oke 6, Asad Yousuf 6, Nick Holmes 2, Hezekiah Swanson 2
Smoky Hill 52, Eaglecrest 48
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 17 7 15 13 — 52
Eaglecrest 13 14 8 13 — 48
Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 12, Victor Garnes 9, Morgan Brown 8, Xaiv’ion Jackson 6, Austin Forsberg 5, Ikenna Ozor 3, Joshua Walton 3, Nate Bokol 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 59, Arapahoe 51
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 10 19 12 10 — 51
Cher. Trail 11 21 17 10 — 59
Eaglecrest 64, Smoky Hill 21
Grandview 78, Cherry Creek 67
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 23 11 18 15 — 67
Grandview 14 23 19 22 — 78
Grandview points: Michaela Onyenwere 36, Leilah Vigil 16, Jaiden Galloway 13, Kennede Brown 8, Alisha Davis 5
Mullen 54, Overland 40
Score by quarters:
Overland 4 3 17 16 — 40
Mullen 11 15 16 12 — 54