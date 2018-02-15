Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.14.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 62, Thornton 51
Score by quarters:
Thornton 10 8 14 19 — 51
Aur. Central 8 17 23 14 — 62
Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 18, Michael Thompson 10, Samuel Chapman 9, Adonis Cannon 6, Jabea Tilong 6, Tylor Williams 5, Bradley Gurule 4, Trusean Vann 4
Chaparral 92, Regis Jesuit 91 (2OT)
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 17 22 25 12 4 11 — 91
Chaparral 16 21 21 18 4 12 — 92
Regis Jesuit points: Elijah Martinez 19, Sam Bannec 18, Daniel Carr 15, Matt Wheelock 15, Jamil Safieddine 10, Tama Tuitele 6, Tyler Kellam 5, Payton Egloff 3
Cherokee Trail 58, Arapahoe 56
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 17 10 16 13 — 56
Cher. Trail 13 8 22 15 — 58
Cherokee Trail points: Deon Barfield 12, Kyrie Thomas 12, Giovanni Phillips 10, Kamron Bode 9, Phillip Toledo 5, Aaron Gregory 3
Grandview 54, Cherry Creek 51
Score by quarters:
Grandview 9 15 13 17 — 54
Cherry Creek 12 15 10 14 — 51
Overland 62, Mullen 42
Score by quarters:
Overland 18 8 18 18 — 62
Mullen 10 14 13 5 — 42
Overland points: Goy Wang 14, Tucson Redding 11, Daijon Smith 9, Stephen Hayes 6, Laolu Oke 6, Alex Pena-Avila 5, Trevon Deden 3, Graham Ike 2
Smoky Hill 62, Eaglecrest 60 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 12 14 10 16 10 — 62
Eaglecrest 13 11 17 11 8 — 60
Smoky Hill points: Will Becker 18, Kenny Foster 16, Quinten Rock 14, John Harge 9, Eric Williams 4, Mue Muwwakkil 1. Eaglecrest points: Branden Bunn 18, Morgan Brown 9, Darius Houston 6, Ty Robinson 6, Kenny Thrower 6, Aaron Bokol 5, Thomas Dangerfield III 4, XaiV’ion Jackson 4, Thurbil Bile 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 55, Cherokee Trail 38
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 2 13 5 18 — 38
Arapahoe 18 8 13 16 — 55
Cherokee Trail points: Destinee Paulk 12, Angel Neyland 9, Jazmine Chipman 8, Aspyn Jimenez 5, Abbie Sparks 4
Eaglecrest 63, Smoky Hill 35
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 9 0 11 15 — 35
Eaglecrest 20 8 13 22 — 63
Grandview 62, Cherry Creek 46
Score by quarters:
Grandview 13 16 23 10 — 62
Cherry Creek 13 12 11 10 — 46
Grandview points: Alisha Davis 16, Jaiden Galloway 10, Leilah Vigil 9, Landri Hudson 8, Tomia Johnson 7, Addison O’Grady 7, Kameryn Brown 3, Allyah Marlett 2
Northglenn 58, Hinkley 31
Overland 52, Mullen 49