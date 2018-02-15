Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.14.18

Grandview freshman Addison O’Grady, left, pulls down a rebound in front of Cherry Creek’s Jaela Richardson during the first half of the Wolves’ 62-46 Centennial League girls basketball win on Feb. 14, 2018, at Cherry Creek High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 62, Thornton 51

Score by quarters:

Thornton 10 8 14 19 — 51

Aur. Central 8 17 23 14 — 62

Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 18, Michael Thompson 10, Samuel Chapman 9, Adonis Cannon 6, Jabea Tilong 6, Tylor Williams 5, Bradley Gurule 4, Trusean Vann 4

Chaparral 92, Regis Jesuit 91 (2OT)

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 17 22 25 12 4 11 — 91

Chaparral 16 21 21 18 4 12 — 92

Regis Jesuit points: Elijah Martinez 19, Sam Bannec 18, Daniel Carr 15, Matt Wheelock 15, Jamil Safieddine 10, Tama Tuitele 6, Tyler Kellam 5, Payton Egloff 3

Cherokee Trail 58, Arapahoe 56

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 17 10 16 13 — 56

Cher. Trail 13 8 22 15 — 58

Cherokee Trail points: Deon Barfield 12, Kyrie Thomas 12, Giovanni Phillips 10, Kamron Bode 9, Phillip Toledo 5, Aaron Gregory 3

Grandview 54, Cherry Creek 51

Score by quarters:

Grandview 9 15 13 17 — 54

Cherry Creek 12 15 10 14 — 51

Overland 62, Mullen 42

Score by quarters:

Overland 18 8 18 18 — 62

Mullen 10 14 13 5 — 42

Overland points: Goy Wang 14, Tucson Redding 11, Daijon Smith 9, Stephen Hayes 6, Laolu Oke 6, Alex Pena-Avila 5, Trevon Deden 3, Graham Ike 2

Smoky Hill 62, Eaglecrest 60 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 12 14 10 16 10 — 62

Eaglecrest 13 11 17 11 8 — 60

Smoky Hill points: Will Becker 18, Kenny Foster 16, Quinten Rock 14, John Harge 9, Eric Williams 4, Mue Muwwakkil 1. Eaglecrest points: Branden Bunn 18, Morgan Brown 9, Darius Houston 6, Ty Robinson 6, Kenny Thrower 6, Aaron Bokol 5, Thomas Dangerfield III 4, XaiV’ion Jackson 4, Thurbil Bile 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 55, Cherokee Trail 38

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 2 13 5 18 — 38

Arapahoe 18 8 13 16 — 55

Cherokee Trail points: Destinee Paulk 12, Angel Neyland 9, Jazmine Chipman 8, Aspyn Jimenez 5, Abbie Sparks 4

Eaglecrest 63, Smoky Hill 35

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 9 0 11 15 — 35

Eaglecrest 20 8 13 22 — 63

Grandview 62, Cherry Creek 46

Score by quarters:

Grandview 13 16 23 10 — 62

Cherry Creek 13 12 11 10 — 46

Grandview points: Alisha Davis 16, Jaiden Galloway 10, Leilah Vigil 9, Landri Hudson 8, Tomia Johnson 7, Addison O’Grady 7, Kameryn Brown 3, Allyah Marlett 2

Northglenn 58, Hinkley 31

Overland 52, Mullen 49