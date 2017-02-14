Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.14.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 98, Northglenn 48

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  30  25  25  18 — 98

Northglenn   4   10  19  15 — 48

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 26, Donyvan Jackson 14, Christian Speller 12, Jodaun Dotson 11, Ryan Ongala 11, Jeremiah Rogers 8, Christopher Speller 6, Josh Hollins 4, Logan Kennepohl 4, Chaz Duhart 2

Vista PEAK 48, Hinkley 43

Score by quarters:

Hinkley        5  12  14  12 — 43

Vista PEAK  6  12  13  17 — 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 61, Northglenn 51

Score by quarters:

Northglenn  12  14  14  11 — 51

Rangeview     9  19  16  17 — 61

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 7, Pueblo County 4

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek     5  0  2 — 7

Pueblo County  0  4  0 — 4

Cherry Creek goals: Brandon Cyrus 3, Joe Whitmore 2, Diego Lovato, Jamie Stokes. Cherry Creek assists: Gage Blatter 3, Garret Glaspy 2, Danny Taggart 2, Billy Bostwick, Cyrus, Sam Harris, Whitmore.  Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanow (22 shots on goal-18 saves)

