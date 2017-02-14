Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.14.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 98, Northglenn 48

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 30 25 25 18 — 98

Northglenn 4 10 19 15 — 48

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 26, Donyvan Jackson 14, Christian Speller 12, Jodaun Dotson 11, Ryan Ongala 11, Jeremiah Rogers 8, Christopher Speller 6, Josh Hollins 4, Logan Kennepohl 4, Chaz Duhart 2

Vista PEAK 48, Hinkley 43

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 5 12 14 12 — 43

Vista PEAK 6 12 13 17 — 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 61, Northglenn 51

Score by quarters:

Northglenn 12 14 14 11 — 51

Rangeview 9 19 16 17 — 61

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 7, Pueblo County 4

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 5 0 2 — 7

Pueblo County 0 4 0 — 4

Cherry Creek goals: Brandon Cyrus 3, Joe Whitmore 2, Diego Lovato, Jamie Stokes. Cherry Creek assists: Gage Blatter 3, Garret Glaspy 2, Danny Taggart 2, Billy Bostwick, Cyrus, Sam Harris, Whitmore. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanow (22 shots on goal-18 saves)