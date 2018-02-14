Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.13.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway 74, Aurora Central 70
Score by quarters:
Gateway 15 18 17 24 — 74
Aur. Central 13 7 19 31 — 70
Aurora Central points: Trusean Vann 22, Malachi Owens 17, Michael Thompson 12, Tylor Williams 11, Jabea Tilong 6, Samuel Chapman 2
Rangeview 59, Northglenn 47
Score by quarters:
Northglen 7 14 11 15 — 47
Rangeview 10 16 14 19 — 59
Rangeview points: Devin Collins 13, Christian Speller 11, Quincey Jewett 10, Christopher Speller 8, Jodaun Dotson 5, Cade Palmer 5, Eric Jackson 3, DJ Pigford 3, Isaiah Hayes 1
Vista PEAK 59, Hinkley 47
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 12 17 13 17 — 59
Hinkley 13 13 6 15 — 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northglenn 46, Rangeview 28
Vista PEAK 66, Hinkley 12