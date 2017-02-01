Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.1.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 71, Smoky Hill 61
Eaglecrest 91, Mullen 60
Grandview 61, Arapahoe 32
Overland 62, Cherry Creek 49
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 11 10 13 15 — 49
Overland 16 15 15 16 — 62
Overland points: Tucson Redding 15, Daijon Smith 15, Laolu Oke 8, Goy Wang 8, Tristan Legins 7, Asad Yousuf 3, Nick Holmes 2, Alex Pena-Avila 2, Hezekiah Swanson 2
Thomas Jefferson 48, Aurora Central 34
Score by quarters:
Th. Jefferson 13 18 6 11 — 48
Aur. Central 15 8 3 8 — 34
Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 14, Angelo Robinson 6, Jalil Grimes 4, R’Ron Fisher 3, Deondre McCoy 3, Tyler Early 2, Michael Thompson 2
ThunderRidge 101, Hinkley 31
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 82, Smoky Hill 51
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 6 10 21 14 — 51
Cher. Trail 21 22 22 17 — 82
Cherry Creek 48, Overland 29
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 8 15 9 16 — 48
Overland 5 6 5 13 — 29
Overland points: Lyric Thompson 11, Kailey Brown 7, Keara Felix 4, Jewell Humphrey 3, Isis Charles 2, Jordan Walton 2
Grandview 67, Arapahoe 37
Score by quarters:
Grandview 18 20 16 13 — 67
Arapahoe 6 9 7 14 — 37
Mullen 51, Eaglecrest 40
Score by quarters:
Mullen 10 10 18 13 — 51
Eaglecrest 7 12 12 9 — 40
Thomas Jefferson 79, Aurora Central 9
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 0 1 8 0 — 9
Th. Jefferson 22 30 14 13 — 79
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 7, Dakota Ridge 0
Score by periods:
Dakota Ridge 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 2 2 3 — 7
Regis Jesuit goals: Anders Erickson 2, Kyle Nelson 2, Dylan Kelly, Kale Lone, Jordan Perez. Regis Jesuit assists: Perez 3, Cade Alcock 2, Nelson 2, Michael Baer, Connor Kilkenny, Justin Lico, NIcholas Schultz. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (22 shots on goal-22 saves)