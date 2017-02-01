Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.1.17

Overland’s Asad Yousuf (5) leads a fast break during the Trailblazers’ 62-49 Centennial League boys basketball win over Cherry Creek on Feb. 1, 2017, at Overland High School. Juniors Daijon Smith, left, and Tucson Redding (3) scored 15 points apiece as Overland earned a split of the season series. (Photo courtesy Jack Eberhard/Jack’s Action Shots)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 71, Smoky Hill 61

Eaglecrest 91, Mullen 60

Grandview 61, Arapahoe 32

Overland 62, Cherry Creek 49

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 11 10 13 15 — 49

Overland 16 15 15 16 — 62

Overland points: Tucson Redding 15, Daijon Smith 15, Laolu Oke 8, Goy Wang 8, Tristan Legins 7, Asad Yousuf 3, Nick Holmes 2, Alex Pena-Avila 2, Hezekiah Swanson 2

Thomas Jefferson 48, Aurora Central 34

Score by quarters:

Th. Jefferson 13 18 6 11 — 48

Aur. Central 15 8 3 8 — 34

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 14, Angelo Robinson 6, Jalil Grimes 4, R’Ron Fisher 3, Deondre McCoy 3, Tyler Early 2, Michael Thompson 2

ThunderRidge 101, Hinkley 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 82, Smoky Hill 51

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 6 10 21 14 — 51

Cher. Trail 21 22 22 17 — 82

Cherry Creek 48, Overland 29

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 8 15 9 16 — 48

Overland 5 6 5 13 — 29

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 11, Kailey Brown 7, Keara Felix 4, Jewell Humphrey 3, Isis Charles 2, Jordan Walton 2

Grandview 67, Arapahoe 37

Score by quarters:

Grandview 18 20 16 13 — 67

Arapahoe 6 9 7 14 — 37

Mullen 51, Eaglecrest 40

Score by quarters:

Mullen 10 10 18 13 — 51

Eaglecrest 7 12 12 9 — 40

Thomas Jefferson 79, Aurora Central 9

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 0 1 8 0 — 9

Th. Jefferson 22 30 14 13 — 79

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 7, Dakota Ridge 0

Score by periods:

Dakota Ridge 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 2 2 3 — 7

Regis Jesuit goals: Anders Erickson 2, Kyle Nelson 2, Dylan Kelly, Kale Lone, Jordan Perez. Regis Jesuit assists: Perez 3, Cade Alcock 2, Nelson 2, Michael Baer, Connor Kilkenny, Justin Lico, NIcholas Schultz. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (22 shots on goal-22 saves)