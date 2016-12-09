Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.9.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Dec. 9, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 60, Lakewood 59
Score by quarters:
Lakewood 14 17 16 12 — 59
Cher. Trail 16 17 12 15 — 60
Cherokee Trail points: Jaizec Lottie 23, Tyrone Patterson 8, Tyson Rodgers 8, Ian Kelly 6, Prince Wilson 6, Deon Barfield 4, Joe Cox 3, Kamron Bode 2
George Washington 66, Overland 58
Grandview 52, Rangeview 48
Regis Jesuit 58, Serra (Calif.) 44
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 11 12 13 22 — 58
Serra 7 12 13 12 — 44
Regis Jesuit points: Connor Hobbs 23, Sam Bannec 15, Payton Egloff 7, Jamil Safieddine 7, Justin Lamb 4, Joseph Lamptey 2
Fairview Festival — (schedule/results)
Seventh-place game: Arvada West 69, Aurora Central 52
Score by quarters:
Arvada West 12 11 25 21 — 69
Aur. Central 12 12 9 19 — 52
Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 15, Jayden Robinson 11, Michael Thompson 7, Jalil Grimes 4, Isaiah McCoy 4, D.J. Wilkins 4, Terrel Ratcliff 3, R’Ron Fisher 2, Jabea Tilong 2
Ponderosa Invitational
Championship semifinal: Vista PEAK 63, Fountain-Fort Carson 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 58, Regis Jesuit 30
Score by quarters:
Grandview 25 12 11 10 — 58
Regis Jesuit 2 7 11 10 — 30
Grandview points: Alisha Davis 12, Michaela Onyenwere 11, Jaiden Galloway 10, Allyah Marlett 9, Leilah Vigil 7, Kennede Brown 5, Lenzi Hudson 4. Regis Jesuit points: Francesca Belibi 13, Emma Wrede 6, Korynne Chaney 3, Jada Moore 3, Jasmine Gaines 2, Olivia Ayers 1, Noelle Cahill 1
Douglas County Holiday Tournament
Championship semifinal: Eaglecrest 49, Golden 43
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 13 7 22 7 — 49
Golden 15 5 9 14 — 43
Holiday Classic at The Ridge
Consolation semifinal: Green Mountain 82, Smoky Hill 30
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 2 16 4 8 — 30
Green Mtn. 10 21 32 19 — 82
Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic
Fruita Monument 67, Vista PEAK 40
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 8 12 9 11 — 40
Fruita Mon. 21 15 17 14 — 67
Trace Young Memorial Tournament
Championship semifinal: Hinkley 27, Weld Central 26
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 5, Ralston Valley 3
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 3 1 1 — 5
Ralston Valley 1 1 1 — 3
Cherry Creek goals: Brent Tollar 2, Billy Bostwick, Jacob Harding, Colton Holub. Cherry Creek assists: Diego Lovato 2, Holub, Danny Taggart, Tollar. Cherry Creek saves: Ryan Bevan (26 shots on goal-23 saves)