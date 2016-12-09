Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.9.16

Grandview’s Leilah Vigil, left, Michaela Onyenwere (12) and Alisha Davis (5) try to box out Regis Jesuit’s Francesca Belibi (1) on a free throw attempt during the first quarter of the Wolves’ 59-30 non-league girls basketball win over the Raiders on Dec. 9, 2016, at Regis Jesuit High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Dec. 9, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 60, Lakewood 59

Score by quarters:

Lakewood 14 17 16 12 — 59

Cher. Trail 16 17 12 15 — 60

Cherokee Trail points: Jaizec Lottie 23, Tyrone Patterson 8, Tyson Rodgers 8, Ian Kelly 6, Prince Wilson 6, Deon Barfield 4, Joe Cox 3, Kamron Bode 2

George Washington 66, Overland 58

Grandview 52, Rangeview 48

Regis Jesuit 58, Serra (Calif.) 44

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 11 12 13 22 — 58

Serra 7 12 13 12 — 44

Regis Jesuit points: Connor Hobbs 23, Sam Bannec 15, Payton Egloff 7, Jamil Safieddine 7, Justin Lamb 4, Joseph Lamptey 2

Fairview Festival — (schedule/results)

Seventh-place game: Arvada West 69, Aurora Central 52

Score by quarters:

Arvada West 12 11 25 21 — 69

Aur. Central 12 12 9 19 — 52

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 15, Jayden Robinson 11, Michael Thompson 7, Jalil Grimes 4, Isaiah McCoy 4, D.J. Wilkins 4, Terrel Ratcliff 3, R’Ron Fisher 2, Jabea Tilong 2

Ponderosa Invitational

Championship semifinal: Vista PEAK 63, Fountain-Fort Carson 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 58, Regis Jesuit 30

Score by quarters:

Grandview 25 12 11 10 — 58

Regis Jesuit 2 7 11 10 — 30

Grandview points: Alisha Davis 12, Michaela Onyenwere 11, Jaiden Galloway 10, Allyah Marlett 9, Leilah Vigil 7, Kennede Brown 5, Lenzi Hudson 4. Regis Jesuit points: Francesca Belibi 13, Emma Wrede 6, Korynne Chaney 3, Jada Moore 3, Jasmine Gaines 2, Olivia Ayers 1, Noelle Cahill 1

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

Championship semifinal: Eaglecrest 49, Golden 43

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 13 7 22 7 — 49

Golden 15 5 9 14 — 43

Holiday Classic at The Ridge

Consolation semifinal: Green Mountain 82, Smoky Hill 30

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 2 16 4 8 — 30

Green Mtn. 10 21 32 19 — 82

Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic

Fruita Monument 67, Vista PEAK 40

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 8 12 9 11 — 40

Fruita Mon. 21 15 17 14 — 67

Trace Young Memorial Tournament

Championship semifinal: Hinkley 27, Weld Central 26

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 5, Ralston Valley 3

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 3 1 1 — 5

Ralston Valley 1 1 1 — 3

Cherry Creek goals: Brent Tollar 2, Billy Bostwick, Jacob Harding, Colton Holub. Cherry Creek assists: Diego Lovato 2, Holub, Danny Taggart, Tollar. Cherry Creek saves: Ryan Bevan (26 shots on goal-23 saves)