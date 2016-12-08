Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.8.16

Grandview’s Matthew Frye, center, gets tangled up with his opponent from Arapahoe during a Centennial League dual match won by the Wolves 62-12 on Dec. 8, 2016, at Grandview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

FreeTax USA Shootout

Timpview (Utah) 61, Smoky Hill 60

Score by quarters:

Timpview 9 16 20 16 — 61

Smoky Hill 13 15 13 19 — 60

Smoky Hill points: Will Becker 18, Kenny Foster 12, Quinten Rock 12, Jahwan Phillips 7, John Harge 5, Eugene Rivers 4, Kyle Cabs 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

Eaglecrest 46, Sand Creek 40

Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic

Fruita Monument 62, Rangeview 33

Palisade 63, Vista PEAK 46

WRESTLING

Grandview 62, Arapahoe 12

Highlands Ranch 46, Regis Jesuit 28

106 pounds — Caden Lone (Highlands Ranch) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Ricky Larson (Highlands Ranch) won by forfeit; 120 pounds — Dylan Slavey (Highlands Ranch) won by forfeit; 126 pounds — Colton Franklin (Highlands Ranch) pinned Brody McGah (Regis Jesuit), 3:17; 132 pounds — Jake Kellogg (Highlands Ranch) won by forfeit; 138 pounds — Edgar Esparza (Highlands Ranch) maj. dec. Brian Butler (Regis Jesuit), 14-2; 145 pounds — Brian Hodes (Regis Jesuit) dec. Dennon Parks (Highlands Ranch), 6-4; 152 pounds — Michael Haney (Regis Jesuit) dec. Lucius Lau (Highlands Ranch), 2-1; 160 pounds — Brandon Minear (Regis Jesuit) maj. dec. Jamen Menard (Highlands Ranch), 13-0; 170 pounds — Ethan Chavez (Highlands Ranch) won by forfeit; 182 pounds — Ryan Hanson (Highlands Ranch) won by forfeit; 195 pounds — Ryan Zahringer (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 220 pounds — Tom Cassidy (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — Sean Dunnington (Regis Jesuit) pinned Trent Henington (Highlands Ranch), 4:47

Mullen 39, Eaglecrest 37

Overland 43, Cherry Creek 36

195 pounds — Christian Robb (Cherry Creek) pinned Kaelin Chin (Overland), 1:43; 220 pounds — Angel Mares (Overland) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — Nikki Garcia (Overland) won by forfeit; 106 pounds — London Riley (Overland) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Grant Bradley (Overland) dec. Max Franz (Cherry Creek), 8-4; 120 pounds — Isaiah Bradley (Overland) maj. dec. Bo Cole (Cherry Creek), 16-5; 126 pounds — Remi Skudneski (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit; 132 pounds — Mikey Mendoza (Overland) pinned Daniel Rodriguez (Cherry Creek), 1:59; 138 pounds — Sean Kelly (Overland) pinned Tomas Maestas (Cherry Creek), 1:31; 145 pounds — Stephen Iturralde (Overland) pinned Lincoln Chambers (Cherry Creek), 1:34; 152 pounds — Tim Kielhack (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit; 160 pounds — Kai Blake (Cherry Creek) pinned Alex Perez (Overland), 5:36; 170 pounds — Billy Murillo (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit; 182 pounds — Elliot Ronyak (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit

Vista PEAK 43, Fort Morgan 27

Vista PEAK 50, Weld Central 30

GIRLS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 94, Cherokee Trail 91