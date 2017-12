Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.7.17

Competitors from Rangeview and Westminster launch themselves towards the water at the start of the 50 yard freestyle event during an EMAC girls swimming dual meet between the Raiders and Wolves on Dec. 7, 2017, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rock Canyon 62, Overland 56

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon 13 19 16 16 — 62

Overland 10 14 13 19 — 56

Overland points: Tucson Redding 18, Goy Wang 10, Hezekiah Swanson 7, Ryland Clark III 7, Alex Pena-Avila 5, Stephen Hayes 4, Laolu Oke 2, Jalone Rice 2, Daijon Smith 1

DeLaSalle Tournament

Regis Jesuit 57, St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Calif.) 52

Great Western Shootout (Orem, Utah)

Smoky Hill 64, Timpview (Utah) 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson 84, Gateway 23

Douglas County Tournament

Golden 53, Eaglecrest 16

Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic

Fruita Monument 56, Rangeview 30

Vista PEAK 47, Palisade 28

Northglenn Tournament

Boulder 43, Aurora Central 14

Trace Young Memorial (at Weld Central)

First round: Prospect Ridge Academy 60, Hinkley 24

First round: Weld Central 49, Aurora West College Prep 17

WRESTLING

Grandview 68, Smoky Hill 12

GIRLS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 100, Cherokee Trail 86

200 yard medley relay — 1. Smoky Hill (Kristina Domashevich, Brieyana Walton, Blythe Iverson, Katie Power), 1 minute, 58.48 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Cherokee Trail (Sarah Torline, Claire Whitner, Tatum Louthan, Kaity Brookes), 2:01.97 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 58.81 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2 minutes, 15.80 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Brieyana Walton (Smoky Hill), 26.17 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Christie Yee (Cherokee Trail), 276.05 points (5ASQT); 2. Jaclyn Santiago (Smoky Hill), 241.70 (5ASQT); 100 yard butterfly — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 1.14 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Caitlyn Agee-Keys (Cherokee Trail), 56.87 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 5 minutes, 29.89 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill (Maggie Robben, Kristina Domashevich, Brieyana Walton, Natalie Rotondo), 1 minute, 45.18 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Cherokee Trail (Maddie Chapman, Cidney Rangel Gomez, Paige Hickman, Maddie Wilson), 1:49.82 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Meghan Mai (Cherokeee Trail), 1 minute, 3.11 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 10.10 seconds (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill (Natalie Rotondo, Blythe Iverson, Katie Power, Maggie Robben), 3 minutes, 48.19 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Cherokee Trail (Maddie Wilson, Sarah Torline, Madison Houtkooper, Caitlyn Agee-Keys), 3:48.34 (5ASQT)