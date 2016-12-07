Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.7.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbine 81, Gateway 57

Fairview Festival — (schedule/results)

Consolation semifinal: Palmer 66, Aurora Central 37

Score by quarters:

Palmer 16 17 11 22 — 66

Aur. Central 13 4 7 13 — 37

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 8, Michael Thompson 7, Isaiah McCoy 5, Jayden Robinson 4, Jordan Henderson 3, Angelo Robinson 3, R’Ron Fisher 2, Jalil Grimes 2, TaRay Bailey 1, D.J. Wilkins 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland 48, Rangeview 33

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 11 8 4 10 — 33

Overland 12 6 16 14 — 48

Holiday Classic at The Ridge — (schedule/results)

Dakota Ridge 73, Smoky Hill 15

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 2 7 6 — 15

Dakota Ridge 24 19 13 17 — 73

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 10, Heritage 1

Score by periods:

Heritage 0 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 5 4 1 — 10

Regis Jesuit goals: Cade Alcock 2, Wyatt Verity 2, Michael Baer, Dylan Kelly, Connor Kilkenny, Kyle Nelson, Shane Ott, Nicholas Schultz. Regis Jesuit assists: Alcock 2, Dylan Kelly 2, Kilkenny 2, Kale Lone 2, Nelson 2, Nolan Sargent 2, Baer, Jonathan Didas, Blake Drnec, Justin Lico, Ott, Perez. Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (10 shots on goal-9 saves)