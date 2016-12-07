Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.7.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD
AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbine 81, Gateway 57

Fairview Festival — (schedule/results)

Consolation semifinal: Palmer 66, Aurora Central 37

Score by quarters:

Palmer           16  17  11  22 — 66

Aur. Central  13   4    7   13 — 37

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 8, Michael Thompson 7, Isaiah McCoy 5, Jayden Robinson 4, Jordan Henderson 3, Angelo Robinson 3, R’Ron Fisher 2, Jalil Grimes 2, TaRay Bailey 1, D.J. Wilkins 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland 48, Rangeview 33

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  11   8   4  10 — 33

Overland     12  6  16  14 — 48

Holiday Classic at The Ridge — (schedule/results)

Dakota Ridge 73, Smoky Hill 15

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill         0   2   7    6 — 15

Dakota Ridge  24  19  13  17 — 73

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 10, Heritage 1

Score by periods:

Heritage        0  1  0 —   1

Regis Jesuit  5  4  1 — 10

Regis Jesuit goals: Cade Alcock 2, Wyatt Verity 2, Michael Baer, Dylan Kelly, Connor Kilkenny, Kyle Nelson, Shane Ott, Nicholas Schultz. Regis Jesuit assists: Alcock 2, Dylan Kelly 2, Kilkenny 2, Kale Lone 2, Nelson 2, Nolan Sargent 2, Baer, Jonathan Didas, Blake Drnec, Justin Lico, Ott, Perez. Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (10 shots on goal-9 saves)

© 2016 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.