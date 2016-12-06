Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.6.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek 82, Gateway 54
Grandview 63, Legend 51
Rangeview 78, Dakota Ridge 60
Score by quarters:
Dakota Ridge 18 12 9 21 — 60
Rangeview 18 17 20 23 — 78
Rock Canyon 60, Eaglecrest 55
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 15 6 12 22 — 55
Rock Canyon 7 11 17 25 — 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 58, Rock Canyon 37
Grandview 71, Fossil Ridge 42
Regis Jesuit 53, Mullen 40
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 6, Steamboat Springs 0
Score by periods:
Steamboat Springs 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 2 1 3 — 6
Regis Jesuit goals: Shane Ott 2, Dylan Kelly, Kale Lone, Kyle Nelson, Jordan Perez. Regis Jesuit assists: Rowan Barnes 2, Dylan Kelly 2, Johnathan Didas, Nelson, Ott, Corey Peck, Perez, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit saves: Alec Martinez (9 shots on goal-9 saves)