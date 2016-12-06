Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.6.16

Eaglecrest High School senior Nate Bokol tries to block a shot from Rock Canyon High School junior Sam Masten on Dec. 6, 2016, at Rock Canyon High School. The Raptors dropped a 60-55 decision. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016:

Grandview senior LeChaun Duhart, right, drives past a Legend defender during the first quarter of the Wolves’ 61-53 win over the Titans on Dec. 6, 2016, at Grandview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 82, Gateway 54

Grandview 63, Legend 51

Rangeview 78, Dakota Ridge 60

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge 18 12 9 21 — 60

Rangeview 18 17 20 23 — 78

Rock Canyon 60, Eaglecrest 55

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 15 6 12 22 — 55

Rock Canyon 7 11 17 25 — 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 58, Rock Canyon 37

Grandview 71, Fossil Ridge 42

Regis Jesuit 53, Mullen 40

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 6, Steamboat Springs 0

Score by periods:

Steamboat Springs 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 2 1 3 — 6

Regis Jesuit goals: Shane Ott 2, Dylan Kelly, Kale Lone, Kyle Nelson, Jordan Perez. Regis Jesuit assists: Rowan Barnes 2, Dylan Kelly 2, Johnathan Didas, Nelson, Ott, Corey Peck, Perez, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit saves: Alec Martinez (9 shots on goal-9 saves)