Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.5.17

Eaglecrest senior Xaiv’ion Jackson (4) reaches in to force a jump ball with Rock Canyon’s Joe Bryson during the second half of the Raptors’ 59-53 non-league boys basketball loss to the top-ranked Jaguars on Dec. 5, 2017, at Eaglecrest High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 79, Gateway 47

Fort Collins 78, Aurora Central 64

Rangeview 67, Dakota Ridge 54

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 16 19 14 18 — 67

Dakota Ridge 16 2 10 26 — 54

Rangeview points: Devin Collins 14, Ryan Ongala 12, Christian Speller 12, Jodaun Dotson 8, Ayden Clayton 7, Eric Jackson 6, Amanuel Bulbula 2, Isaiah Hayes 2, DJ Pigford 2, Christopher Speller 2

Rock Canyon 59, Eaglecrest 53

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon 11 15 11 22 — 59

Eaglecrest 16 6 11 20 — 53

Eaglecrest points: Morgan Brown 17, Branden Bunn 17, Aaron Bokol 7, Darius Houston 7, Zion Ruckard 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 42, Rock Canyon 33

Grandview 57, Fossil Ridge 52

GIRLS SWIMMING

Grandview 104, Chaparral 79