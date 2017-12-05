Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.5.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek 79, Gateway 47
Fort Collins 78, Aurora Central 64
Rangeview 67, Dakota Ridge 54
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 16 19 14 18 — 67
Dakota Ridge 16 2 10 26 — 54
Rangeview points: Devin Collins 14, Ryan Ongala 12, Christian Speller 12, Jodaun Dotson 8, Ayden Clayton 7, Eric Jackson 6, Amanuel Bulbula 2, Isaiah Hayes 2, DJ Pigford 2, Christopher Speller 2
Rock Canyon 59, Eaglecrest 53
Score by quarters:
Rock Canyon 11 15 11 22 — 59
Eaglecrest 16 6 11 20 — 53
Eaglecrest points: Morgan Brown 17, Branden Bunn 17, Aaron Bokol 7, Darius Houston 7, Zion Ruckard 5
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 42, Rock Canyon 33
Grandview 57, Fossil Ridge 52
GIRLS SWIMMING
Grandview 104, Chaparral 79