Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.5.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 5, 2016:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairview Festival — (schedule/results)
Broomfield 75, Aurora Central 49
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 10 17 18 4 — 49
Broomfield 27 13 22 13 — 75
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Overland 53, Adams City 17
Score by quarters:
Adams City 4 2 4 7 — 17
Overland 11 16 16 10 — 53
Overland points: Lyric Thompson 13, Maia Jackson 12, Isis Charles 11, Keara Felix 9, Jordan Walton 3, Kailey Brown 2, Jewell Humphrey 1, Jaivion Lattimore 1, Julyah Wilson 1
Palmer 81, Smoky Hill 32
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 6 7 7 12 — 32
Palmer 23 33 18 7 — 81
Rangeview 55, Thomas Jefferson 52 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 13 5 10 17 10 — 55
Th. Jefferson 12 8 7 18 7 — 52