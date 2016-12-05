Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.5.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 5, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairview Festival — (schedule/results)

Broomfield 75, Aurora Central 49

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 10 17 18 4 — 49

Broomfield 27 13 22 13 — 75

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland 53, Adams City 17

Score by quarters:

Adams City 4 2 4 7 — 17

Overland 11 16 16 10 — 53

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 13, Maia Jackson 12, Isis Charles 11, Keara Felix 9, Jordan Walton 3, Kailey Brown 2, Jewell Humphrey 1, Jaivion Lattimore 1, Julyah Wilson 1

Palmer 81, Smoky Hill 32

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 6 7 7 12 — 32

Palmer 23 33 18 7 — 81

Rangeview 55, Thomas Jefferson 52 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 13 5 10 17 10 — 55

Th. Jefferson 12 8 7 18 7 — 52