Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.5.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 5, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairview Festival — (schedule/results)

Broomfield 75, Aurora Central 49

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central  10  17  18    4 — 49

Broomfield         27  13  22  13 — 75

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland 53, Adams City 17

Score by quarters:

Adams City  4  2  4  7 — 17

Overland  11  16  16  10 — 53

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 13, Maia Jackson 12, Isis Charles 11, Keara Felix 9, Jordan Walton 3, Kailey Brown 2, Jewell Humphrey 1, Jaivion Lattimore 1, Julyah Wilson 1

Palmer 81, Smoky Hill 32

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  6  7  7  12 — 32

Palmer   23  33  18  7 — 81

Rangeview 55, Thomas Jefferson 52 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Rangeview       13  5  10  17  10 — 55

Th. Jefferson   12  8    7  18   7 — 52

