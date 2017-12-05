Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.4.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 4, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview 80, Brighton 43
Fairview Festival — (results)
First round: Fairview 85, Hinkley 55
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 10 19 18 8 — 55
Fairview 26 23 27 9 — 85
Hinkley points: DeWayne Carter 19, Calvin Pope Jr. 14, Tjai Jackson 8, Delvin Sipple 6, Jeremiah Taylor 4, Dana Deffebaugh Jr. 2, Jonah Leal Jr. 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Palmer 54, Smoky Hill 40
Score by quarters:
Palmer 10 11 20 13 — 54
Smoky Hill 13 5 10 12 — 40
Thomas Jefferson 55, Rangeview 49
Score by quarters:
Th. Jefferson 12 18 13 12 — 55
Rangeview 10 14 14 11 — 49
Rangeview points: Angel Broadus 18, Brianna Linnear 15, Jewell Watkins 9, Jaedyn Martin 4, Tyauna Coe 3