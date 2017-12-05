Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.4.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 4, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview 80, Brighton 43

Fairview Festival — (results)

First round: Fairview 85, Hinkley 55

Score by quarters:

Hinkley    10  19  18  8 — 55

Fairview  26  23  27  9 — 85

Hinkley points: DeWayne Carter 19, Calvin Pope Jr. 14, Tjai Jackson 8, Delvin Sipple 6, Jeremiah Taylor 4, Dana Deffebaugh Jr. 2, Jonah Leal Jr. 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Palmer 54, Smoky Hill 40

Score by quarters:

Palmer        10  11  20  13 — 54

Smoky Hill  13   5  10  12 — 40

Thomas Jefferson 55, Rangeview 49

Score by quarters:

Th. Jefferson  12  18  13  12 — 55

Rangeview       10  14  14  11 — 49

Rangeview points: Angel Broadus 18, Brianna Linnear 15, Jewell Watkins 9, Jaedyn Martin 4, Tyauna Coe 3

