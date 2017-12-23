Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.23.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Orleans Division championship: Southwind (Tennessee) 53, Grandview 51
Score by quarters:
Southwind 17 15 12 9 — 53
Grandview 13 15 17 6 — 51
Grandview points: Ben Boone 12, Caleb McGill 11, Gunner Gentry 7, Davon Walker 7, Tyler Unger 6, Dayne Prim 4, Levi Dombro 2, Andrew Turner 2
Platinum Division consolation: George Washington 90, Overland 79
Score by quarters:
Overland 27 20 16 16 — 79
Geo. Wash. 16 24 23 27 — 90
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 7, Resurrection Christian 2
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 3 4 0 — 7
Res. Christian 1 0 1 — 2
Cherry Creek goals: Blake Benson 2, Henry Raabe 2, Christian Brown, Adam Frances, Nathaniel Rider. Cherry Creek assists: Nick Fall, Colton Holub, Austin Kuskowski, Neal Sklar. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (17 shots on goal-15 saves)