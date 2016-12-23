Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.23.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 23, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
George Washington 98, Hinkley 48
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 9 3 14 22 — 48
Geo. Wash. 29 24 25 20 — 98
Hinkley points: Jayqwan Thompson 15, Qwame Williams 12, Calvin Pope 10, Omari Walker 6, Aaron Orona 3, Nicholas Wasmundt 2
ThunderRidge 58, Cherokee Trail 45
Score by quarters:
ThunderRidge 15 8 16 19 — 58
Cher. Trail 14 7 7 17 — 45
Cherokee Trail points: Jaizec Lottie 16, Deon Barfield 6, Ian Kelly 6, Kamron Bode 5, Joe Cox 5, Tyrone Patterson 5, Prince Wilson 1