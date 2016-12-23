Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.23.16

Cherokee Trail’s Deon Barfield, left, gets a piece of a shot by ThunderRidge’s Corey Seng (23) during the second half of the Cougars’ 58-45 non-league boys basketball loss to the Grizzlies on Dec. 23, 2016, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 23, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

George Washington 98, Hinkley 48

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 9 3 14 22 — 48

Geo. Wash. 29 24 25 20 — 98

Hinkley points: Jayqwan Thompson 15, Qwame Williams 12, Calvin Pope 10, Omari Walker 6, Aaron Orona 3, Nicholas Wasmundt 2

ThunderRidge 58, Cherokee Trail 45

Score by quarters:

ThunderRidge 15 8 16 19 — 58

Cher. Trail 14 7 7 17 — 45

Cherokee Trail points: Jaizec Lottie 16, Deon Barfield 6, Ian Kelly 6, Kamron Bode 5, Joe Cox 5, Tyrone Patterson 5, Prince Wilson 1