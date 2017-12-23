Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.22.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 22, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Legacy 71, Aurora Central 48
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 11 9 12 16 — 48
Legacy 29 19 8 15 — 71
Aurora Central points: Trusean Vann 15, Malachi Owens 11, Jayden Robinson 8, Vicqari Horton 7, Kaleb Atherly 2, Jabea Tilong 2, Michael Thompson 1
Rangeview 58, Arapahoe 50
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 9 21 17 11 — 58
Arapahoe 10 9 12 19 — 50
Rangeview points: Devin Collins 19, Jodaun Dotson 12, Ryan Ongala 10, Isaiah Hayes 7, Ayden Clayton 6, Quincy Jewett 2, Christopher Speller 2
Regis Jesuit 71, Hinkley 24
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 13 22 26 10 — 71
Hinkley 9 4 3 8 — 24
Regis Jesuit points: Jamil Safieddine 17, Matt Wheelock 17, Sam Bannec 10, Daniel Carr 9, Tyler Kellam 6, Tama Tuitele 4, Ryne Cunningham 3, Payton Egloff 3, Elijah Martinez 2
Smoky Hill 83, Vista PEAK 56
Tarkanian Classic
Orleans Division (semifinal)
Grandview 54, Sheldon (California) 52 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Sheldon 7 12 22 5 6 — 52
Grandview 11 16 13 6 8 — 54
Grandview points: Ben Boone 17, Dayne Prim 10, Gunner Gentry 7, Davon Walker 7, Lian Ramiro 6, Levi Dombro 3, Caleb McGill 2, Tyler Unger 2
Platinum Division (consolation semifinal)
Rancho Christian (California) 62, Overland 59
Score by halves:
Overland 25 34 — 59
Rancho Christian 26 36 — 62
Overland points: Daijon Smith 21, Tucson Redding 15, Alex Pena-Avila 7, Laolu Oke 6, Goy Wang 6, Stephen Hayes 2, Jalone Rice 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arvada West 54, Eaglecrest 31
Rangeview 67, Overland 56
Score by quarters:
Overland 10 13 14 19 — 56
Rangeview 12 24 15 16 — 67
Overland points: Kia Gelinas 15, Keke Felix 14, Lyric Thompson 11, Isis Charles 8, Destiny Humphrey 5, Maia Jackson 2, Eva Hornberger 1. Rangeview points: Jewell Watkins 15, Taelor Jackson 13, Brianna Linnear 13, Tyauna Coe 8, Jaedyn Martin 8, Autumn Kelly 4, Angel Broadus 3, T Champliss 3
Regis Jesuit 68, Cherokee Trail 30
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 20 12 15 21 — 68
Cher. Trail 1 15 10 4 — 30
Cherokee Trail points: Dominique Rodriguez 8, Destinee Paulk 7, Aspyn Jimenez 5, Yolanda Fason 4, Angel Neyland 3, Abbie Sparks 3
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 2, Denver East 1