Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.22.17

Eaglecrest sophomore Alexis Dixon lays out trying to save a ball from going out of bounds during the first quarter of the Raptors’ 54-31 loss to Arvada West on Dec. 22, 2017, at Eaglecrest High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 22, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Legacy 71, Aurora Central 48

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 11 9 12 16 — 48

Legacy 29 19 8 15 — 71

Aurora Central points: Trusean Vann 15, Malachi Owens 11, Jayden Robinson 8, Vicqari Horton 7, Kaleb Atherly 2, Jabea Tilong 2, Michael Thompson 1

Rangeview 58, Arapahoe 50

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 9 21 17 11 — 58

Arapahoe 10 9 12 19 — 50

Rangeview points: Devin Collins 19, Jodaun Dotson 12, Ryan Ongala 10, Isaiah Hayes 7, Ayden Clayton 6, Quincy Jewett 2, Christopher Speller 2

Regis Jesuit 71, Hinkley 24

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 13 22 26 10 — 71

Hinkley 9 4 3 8 — 24

Regis Jesuit points: Jamil Safieddine 17, Matt Wheelock 17, Sam Bannec 10, Daniel Carr 9, Tyler Kellam 6, Tama Tuitele 4, Ryne Cunningham 3, Payton Egloff 3, Elijah Martinez 2

Smoky Hill 83, Vista PEAK 56

Tarkanian Classic

Orleans Division (semifinal)

Grandview 54, Sheldon (California) 52 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Sheldon 7 12 22 5 6 — 52

Grandview 11 16 13 6 8 — 54

Grandview points: Ben Boone 17, Dayne Prim 10, Gunner Gentry 7, Davon Walker 7, Lian Ramiro 6, Levi Dombro 3, Caleb McGill 2, Tyler Unger 2

Platinum Division (consolation semifinal)

Rancho Christian (California) 62, Overland 59

Score by halves:

Overland 25 34 — 59

Rancho Christian 26 36 — 62

Overland points: Daijon Smith 21, Tucson Redding 15, Alex Pena-Avila 7, Laolu Oke 6, Goy Wang 6, Stephen Hayes 2, Jalone Rice 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arvada West 54, Eaglecrest 31

Rangeview 67, Overland 56

Score by quarters:

Overland 10 13 14 19 — 56

Rangeview 12 24 15 16 — 67

Overland points: Kia Gelinas 15, Keke Felix 14, Lyric Thompson 11, Isis Charles 8, Destiny Humphrey 5, Maia Jackson 2, Eva Hornberger 1. Rangeview points: Jewell Watkins 15, Taelor Jackson 13, Brianna Linnear 13, Tyauna Coe 8, Jaedyn Martin 8, Autumn Kelly 4, Angel Broadus 3, T Champliss 3

Regis Jesuit 68, Cherokee Trail 30

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 20 12 15 21 — 68

Cher. Trail 1 15 10 4 — 30

Cherokee Trail points: Dominique Rodriguez 8, Destinee Paulk 7, Aspyn Jimenez 5, Yolanda Fason 4, Angel Neyland 3, Abbie Sparks 3

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 2, Denver East 1