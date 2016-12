Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.22.16

Vista PEAK’s Marquise Johnson, center, slices between Smoky Hill’s Will Becker, left, and Paddy Walsh on his way to the hoop during the first half of the Buffaloes’ 67-48 non-league boys basketball win over Vista PEAK on Dec. 22, 2016, at Vista PEAK Prep High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 60, Brighton 38

Regis Jesuit 74, Fort Collins 67

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 25 20 17 12 — 74

F0rt Collins 20 10 10 27 — 67

Regis Jesuit points: Connor Hobbs 16, Payton Egloff 15, Jamil Safieddine 15, Sam Bannec 13, Elijah Martinez 11, Justin Lamb 4

Smoky Hill 67, Vista PEAK 48

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 11 11 23 22 — 67

Vista PEAK 13 10 15 10 — 48

Smoky Hill points: Eugene Rivers 21, Will Becker 16, Jahwan Phillips 13, John Harge 6, Mue Muwwakkil 6, Mfon Ekiko 2, Quinten Rock 2, Deon Williams 1; Vista PEAK points: Te’Rae Johnson 16, Quincy Sanders 10, Landrey Terry 10, Marquise Johnson 6, Tyrese Bailey 2, Cole Brimmerman 2, Trejon Hamilton 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix) — Joe Smith Division

Third-place game: Grandview 70, St. Mary’s 58