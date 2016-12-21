Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.21.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chatfield 91, Gateway 41

Score by quarters:

Chatfield 32 23 22 14 — 91

Gateway 12 9 9 11 — 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nike Tournament of Champions — Joe Smith Division (results/schedule)

Championship semifinal: Miami Country Day 66, Grandview 60 (OT)

Grandview points: Leilah Vigil 17, Alisha Davis 16, Michaela Onyenwere 10, Kennede Brown 6, Lenzi Hudson 6, Jaiden Galloway 3, Allyah Marlett 2