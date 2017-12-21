AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD, 12.20.17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chatfield 86, Gateway 77

Cherokee Trail 61, Brighton 44

Score by quarters:

Brighton 6 10 4 24 — 44

Cher. Trail 21 16 15 9 — 61

Cherokee Trail points: Champion Martin 14, Tyson Rodgers 12, Octavian Hymer 11, Deon Barfield 9, Kamron Bode 4, Aaron Gregory 3, Edwin Rose 3, Jake Barber 2, Kyrie Thomas 2

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Orleans Division

First round: Grandview 50, Carver (Alabama) 45

Score by quarters:

Carver 8 16 10 11 — 45

Grandview 16 6 14 14 — 50

Grandview points: Tyler Unger 11, Davon Walker 11, Dayne Prim 10, Ben Boone 7, Levi Dombro 4, Caleb McGill 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Grandview 58, Millenium (Arizona) 46

WRESTLING

Arapahoe 42, Eaglecrest 30

Valor Christian 42, Overland 30

138 pounds: Joel Waits (Valor Christian) pinned Zachary Iversen (Overland), 1:31; 145 pounds: Reid Lorenz (Valor Christian) pinned Soren Lee (Overland), 4:22; 152 pounds: John Murphy (Valor Christian) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Jack Howell (Valor Christian) dec. Brandon Bullard (Overland), 9-6; 170 pounds: Robbie Shell (Valor Christian) pinned Phillip Wandruff (Overland), 2:45; 182 pounds: Jake Welch (Valor Christian) pinned Yusef Aduan (Overland), 1:10; 195 pounds: Adam Church (Valor Christian) dec. Kaelin Chin (Overland), 11-7; 220 pounds: Easton Cecil (Valor Christian) pinned Angel Mares (Overland), 5:22; 285 pounds: Joe Thompson III (Overland) won by forfeit; 106 pounds: Aslan Mametov (Overland) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: LonDon Riley (Overland) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Ahmad Ashour (Overland) pinned Carson Evans (Valor Christian), 2:25; 126 pounds: Donovan Doty (Overland) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Double forfeit