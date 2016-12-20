Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.20.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Doherty 59, Regis Jesuit 56
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 17 11 12 16 — 56
Doherty 14 21 16 8 — 59
FNE Warriors 69, Hinkley 59
Smoky Hill 65, Rocky Mountain 58
Score by quarters:
Rocky Mtn. 13 10 13 22 — 58
Smoky Hill 14 13 18 20 — 65
Smoky Hill points: Will Becker 18, John Harge 17, Jahwan Phillips 10, Eugene Rivers 10, Mue Muwwakkil 4, Quinten Rock 4, Kyle Cabs 2
Vista PEAK 63, Palmer Ridge 46
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 10 25 11 17 — 63
Palmer Ridge 10 11 11 14 — 46
Tarkanian Classic
Gatorade Division
Championship game: Grandview 50, Fort Collins 48 (OT)
Score by halves:
Fort Collins 16 25 7 — 48
Grandview 25 16 9 — 50
Grandview points: Gaige Prim 17, Lechaun Duhart 15, Ben Boone 6, Dayne Prim 6, Jordan Knapke 3, Kain Mack 3
Orleans Division
Fifth-place game: Eaglecrest 57, Harvard Westlake (Calif.) 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge 58, Vista PEAK 46
Thornton 38, Gateway 36
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Joe Smith Division
Championship quarterfinal: Grandview 44, Seton Catholic (Ariz.) 42