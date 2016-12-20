Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.20.16

Gateway junior Taylor Bender, center, passes to an open teammate out of a triple team during the first half of the Olys’ 38-36 girls basketball loss to Thornton on Dec. 20, 2016, at Gateway High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Doherty 59, Regis Jesuit 56

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 17 11 12 16 — 56

Doherty 14 21 16 8 — 59

FNE Warriors 69, Hinkley 59

Smoky Hill 65, Rocky Mountain 58

Score by quarters:

Rocky Mtn. 13 10 13 22 — 58

Smoky Hill 14 13 18 20 — 65

Smoky Hill points: Will Becker 18, John Harge 17, Jahwan Phillips 10, Eugene Rivers 10, Mue Muwwakkil 4, Quinten Rock 4, Kyle Cabs 2

Vista PEAK 63, Palmer Ridge 46

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 10 25 11 17 — 63

Palmer Ridge 10 11 11 14 — 46

Tarkanian Classic

Gatorade Division

Championship game: Grandview 50, Fort Collins 48 (OT)

Score by halves:

Fort Collins 16 25 7 — 48

Grandview 25 16 9 — 50

Grandview points: Gaige Prim 17, Lechaun Duhart 15, Ben Boone 6, Dayne Prim 6, Jordan Knapke 3, Kain Mack 3

Orleans Division

Fifth-place game: Eaglecrest 57, Harvard Westlake (Calif.) 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Palmer Ridge 58, Vista PEAK 46

Thornton 38, Gateway 36

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Joe Smith Division

Championship quarterfinal: Grandview 44, Seton Catholic (Ariz.) 42