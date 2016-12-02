Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.2.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 2, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 77, Chatfield 75
Score by quarters:
Chatfield 24 15 21 15 — 75
Eaglecrest 20 21 18 18 — 77
Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 30, Josh Walton 19, Austin Forsberg 11, Xaiv’ion Jackson 5, Victor Garnes 4, Nate Bokol 3, Jamie Rich 2, Elijah Taylor-Anderson 2, Kenny Thrower 1
Grandview 76, Brighton 37
Regis Jesuit 82, Mullen 43
Smoky Hill 76, Hinkley 62
Best of Colorado Tournament — (results/schedule)
Cherokee Trail 80, Palmer 43
Score by quarters:
Palmer 9 7 12 15 — 43
Cher. Trail 23 24 22 11 — 80
Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (results/schedule)
Vista PEAK 60, Cheyenne Mountain 50
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 15 7 16 22 — 60
Chey. Mtn. 16 6 5 23 — 50
Vista PEAK points: Marquise Johnson 20, Dylan Holt 16, Te’Rae Johnson 12, Tre Early 6, Quincy Sanders 6
Warrior Challenge — (results/schedule)
Grand Junction 71, Gateway 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 62, Ralston Valley 52
Score by quarters:
Ralston Valley 11 13 14 14 — 52
Grandview 18 12 18 14 — 62
Grandview points: Michaela Onyenwere 23, Alisha Davis 8, Leilah Vigil 8, Kennede Brown 7, Lenzi Hudson 6, Jaiden Galloway 4, Allyah Marlett 3, Sariah Serrano 3
Fitz Tournament (Spokane, Wash.)
Regis Jesuit 55, Lewis & Clark 44
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament — (schedule/results)
Rampart 47, Rangeview 37
Rebel With A Cause Tournament — (schedule/results)
Eaglecrest 62, Legend 34
Score by quarters:
Legend 8 4 14 8 — 34
Eaglecrest 10 16 24 12 — 62
Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (schedule/results)
Vista PEAK 45, Cheyenne Mountain 43
Score by quarters:
Chey. Mtn. 21 6 5 11 — 43
Vista PEAK 3 18 11 13 — 45
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 3, Aspen 1
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 0 2 1 — 3
Aspen 1 0 0 — 1
Cherry Creek goals: Adam Frances, Sam Harris, Nico Hemming. Cherry Creek assists: Joe Whitmore 3, Joe Caputo. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanaw (9 shots on goal-8 saves)
Regis Jesuit 3, Lewis-Palmer 1