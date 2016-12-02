Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.2.16

Smoky Hill guard Eugene Rivers (15) slices past Hinkley’s Nick Wasmundt (25) and gets to the rim on his way to two of his team-high 20 points in the Buffaloes’ 74-67 non-league boys basketball contest on Dec. 2, 2016, at Hinkley High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 2, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 77, Chatfield 75

Score by quarters:

Chatfield 24 15 21 15 — 75

Eaglecrest 20 21 18 18 — 77

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 30, Josh Walton 19, Austin Forsberg 11, Xaiv’ion Jackson 5, Victor Garnes 4, Nate Bokol 3, Jamie Rich 2, Elijah Taylor-Anderson 2, Kenny Thrower 1

Grandview 76, Brighton 37

Regis Jesuit 82, Mullen 43

Smoky Hill 76, Hinkley 62

Best of Colorado Tournament — (results/schedule)

Cherokee Trail 80, Palmer 43

Score by quarters:

Palmer 9 7 12 15 — 43

Cher. Trail 23 24 22 11 — 80

Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (results/schedule)

Vista PEAK 60, Cheyenne Mountain 50

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 15 7 16 22 — 60

Chey. Mtn. 16 6 5 23 — 50

Vista PEAK points: Marquise Johnson 20, Dylan Holt 16, Te’Rae Johnson 12, Tre Early 6, Quincy Sanders 6

Warrior Challenge — (results/schedule)

Grand Junction 71, Gateway 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 62, Ralston Valley 52

Score by quarters:

Ralston Valley 11 13 14 14 — 52

Grandview 18 12 18 14 — 62

Grandview points: Michaela Onyenwere 23, Alisha Davis 8, Leilah Vigil 8, Kennede Brown 7, Lenzi Hudson 6, Jaiden Galloway 4, Allyah Marlett 3, Sariah Serrano 3

Fitz Tournament (Spokane, Wash.)

Regis Jesuit 55, Lewis & Clark 44

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament — (schedule/results)

Rampart 47, Rangeview 37

Rebel With A Cause Tournament — (schedule/results)

Eaglecrest 62, Legend 34

Score by quarters:

Legend 8 4 14 8 — 34

Eaglecrest 10 16 24 12 — 62

Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (schedule/results)

Vista PEAK 45, Cheyenne Mountain 43

Score by quarters:

Chey. Mtn. 21 6 5 11 — 43

Vista PEAK 3 18 11 13 — 45

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 3, Aspen 1

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 0 2 1 — 3

Aspen 1 0 0 — 1

Cherry Creek goals: Adam Frances, Sam Harris, Nico Hemming. Cherry Creek assists: Joe Whitmore 3, Joe Caputo. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanaw (9 shots on goal-8 saves)

Regis Jesuit 3, Lewis-Palmer 1