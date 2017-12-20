Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.19.17

Vista PEAK senior point guard Brooklyn Grieve, left, dribbles between her legs as Palmer Ridge’s Mckenzie Siskind pressures her during the second half of the Bison’s 42-29 non-league girls basketball loss to the Bears on Dec. 19, 2017, at Vista PEAK Prep. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Far Northeast Warriors 74, Hinkley 47

Palmer Ridge 56, Vista PEAK 53

Smoky Hill 74, Rocky Mountain 52

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 19 17 25 13 — 74

Rocky Mtn. 5 16 14 17 — 52

Smoky Hill points: John Harge 19, Quinten Rock 15, Kenny Foster 14, Muu Muwwakkil 8, Eric Williams 6, Whitaker 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fossil Ridge 63, Cherokee Trail 32

Score by quarters:

Fossil Ridge 13 16 18 16 — 63

Cher. Trail 7 9 10 6 — 32

Cherokee Trail points: Destinee Paulk 7, Abbie Sparks 7, Dominique Rodriguez 6, Delany McLelland 5, Aspyn Jimenez 4, Yolanda Fason 2, Angel Neylund 1

Legend 61, Hinkley 13

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 0 3 2 8 — 13

Legend 20 15 16 10 — 61

Palmer Ridge 42, Vista PEAK 29

Score by quarters:

Palmer Ridge 11 13 9 9 — 42

Vista PEAK 3 9 6 11 — 29

Vista PEAK points: Denali Hughes 16, Kaya Evans 7, Brooklyn Grieve 4, Nay Nay Bailey 2

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

St. John’s College (DC) 69, Grandview 56

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 51, Ralston Valley 21