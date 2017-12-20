Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.19.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Far Northeast Warriors 74, Hinkley 47
Palmer Ridge 56, Vista PEAK 53
Smoky Hill 74, Rocky Mountain 52
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 19 17 25 13 — 74
Rocky Mtn. 5 16 14 17 — 52
Smoky Hill points: John Harge 19, Quinten Rock 15, Kenny Foster 14, Muu Muwwakkil 8, Eric Williams 6, Whitaker 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fossil Ridge 63, Cherokee Trail 32
Score by quarters:
Fossil Ridge 13 16 18 16 — 63
Cher. Trail 7 9 10 6 — 32
Cherokee Trail points: Destinee Paulk 7, Abbie Sparks 7, Dominique Rodriguez 6, Delany McLelland 5, Aspyn Jimenez 4, Yolanda Fason 2, Angel Neylund 1
Legend 61, Hinkley 13
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 0 3 2 8 — 13
Legend 20 15 16 10 — 61
Palmer Ridge 42, Vista PEAK 29
Score by quarters:
Palmer Ridge 11 13 9 9 — 42
Vista PEAK 3 9 6 11 — 29
Vista PEAK points: Denali Hughes 16, Kaya Evans 7, Brooklyn Grieve 4, Nay Nay Bailey 2
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
St. John’s College (DC) 69, Grandview 56
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest 51, Ralston Valley 21