Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.19.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 19, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division — (results/schedule)

Championship semifinal: Grandview 64, Leuzinger (Calif.) 51

Grandview points: Lechaun Duhart 37, Ben Boone 12

Orleans Division — (results/schedule)



Consolation semifinal: Redemption Christian (NY) 64, Overland 57

Championship bracket: Eaglecrest 81, Timpview (Utah) 64

Score by halves:

Timpview 38 26 — 64

Eaglecrest 46 35 — 81

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 20, Kenny Thrower 11, Josh Walton 11, Victor Garnes 10, Ikenna Ozor 8, Jalen Talbott 7, Nate Bokol 4, Xaiv’ion Jackson 4, Jamey Rich 4, Austin Forsberg 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Grandview 54, Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 53

Score by quarters:

Arch. Mitty 14 18 9 12 — 53

Grandview 14 20 6 14 — 54

Grandview points: Michaela Onyenwere 16, Leilah Vigil 15, Alisha Davis 10, Jaiden Galloway 6, Allyah Marlett 5, Kennede Brown 2