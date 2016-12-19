Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.19.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 19, 2016:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Gatorade Division — (results/schedule)
Championship semifinal: Grandview 64, Leuzinger (Calif.) 51
Grandview points: Lechaun Duhart 37, Ben Boone 12
Orleans Division — (results/schedule)
Consolation semifinal: Redemption Christian (NY) 64, Overland 57
Championship bracket: Eaglecrest 81, Timpview (Utah) 64
Score by halves:
Timpview 38 26 — 64
Eaglecrest 46 35 — 81
Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 20, Kenny Thrower 11, Josh Walton 11, Victor Garnes 10, Ikenna Ozor 8, Jalen Talbott 7, Nate Bokol 4, Xaiv’ion Jackson 4, Jamey Rich 4, Austin Forsberg 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Grandview 54, Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 53
Score by quarters:
Arch. Mitty 14 18 9 12 — 53
Grandview 14 20 6 14 — 54
Grandview points: Michaela Onyenwere 16, Leilah Vigil 15, Alisha Davis 10, Jaiden Galloway 6, Allyah Marlett 5, Kennede Brown 2