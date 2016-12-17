Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.17.16

Regis Jesuit junior Wyatt Verity, right, smiles after he scored the first goal of the Raiders’ 9-0 ice hockey win over Denver East on Dec. 17, 2016, at Family Sports Center. The first goal triggered the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Verity finished with a hat trick in the game and linemate Shane Ott, left, added two goals. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 52, Cherokee Trail 48

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 19 8 11 10 — 48

Regis Jesuit 15 4 14 19 — 52

Regis Jesuit points: Connor Hobbs 12, Sam Bannec 10, Payton Egloff 10, Jamil Safieddine 8, Justin Lamb 6, Elijah Martinez 4, Joseph Lamptley 2

Smoky Hill 71, Rangeview 62 (OT)

Brighton Tournament

Legacy 55, Gateway 47

Score by quarters:

Gateway 15 10 9 13 — 47

Legacy 7 17 16 15 — 55

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division

Championship quarterfinal: Grandview 62, Layton Christian (Utah) 26

Score by halves:

Layton Christian 14 12 — 26

Grandview 39 23 — 62

Grandview points: Lechaun Duhart 21, Gaige Prim 15, Tyler Unger 6, Ben Boone 5, Gunner Gentry 5, Caleb McGill 4, Kamren Osgood 1, Dayne Prim 1

Orleans Division

Championship quarterfinal: Lone Peak (Utah) 74, Eaglecrest 59

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 40 34 — 74

Lone Peak 32 29 — 59

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 19, Victor Garnes 11, Kenny Thrower 10, Austin Forsberg 6, Ikenna Ozor 6, Xai’vion Jackson 5, Jamie Rich 2

Consolation quarterfinal: Overland 53, St. Mary’s (Ariz.) 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arvada West 45, Eaglecrest 35

Brighton Tournament

Fort Collins 46, Cherokee Trail 32

Cher. Trail 5 6 9 12 — 32

Fort Collins 9 10 13 14 — 46

Longmont Invitational

Golden 63, Overland 45

Score by quarters:

Overland 13 13 12 7 — 45

Golden 14 14 12 23 — 63

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 19, Kailey Brown 11, Keara Felix 7, Isis Charles 6, Jewell Humphrey 2

GIRLS SWIMMING

Coaches Invitational

Class 5A team scores: 1. Fossil Ridge 390.5 points; 2. Fairview 338; 3. Arapahoe 258; 4. Lewis-Palmer 185.5; 5. REGIS JESUIT 173; 6. Rock Canyon 149; 7. Rocky Mountain 134.5; 8. ThunderRidge 112; 9. GRANDVIEW 103; 10. Cherry Creek 83.5; 11. Douglas County 75; 12. SMOKY HILL 72; 13. Chatfield 53; 14. Monarch 46; 15. Broomfield 28; 16. Columbine 25; 17. Ralston Valley 22; 18. Mountain Range 21; 19. Legend 16; 20. Lakewood 14; 21. CHEROKEE TRAIL 13; 22. Denver South 9

Oly Invite

Team scores: 1. Fairview 402 points; 2. Silver Creek 217; 3. RANGEVIEW 208; 4. EAGLECREST 176; 5. Longmont 153; 6. GATEWAY 59; 7. Evergreen 8

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 5, Resurrection Christian 2

Score by periods:

Res. Christian 2 0 0 — 2

Cherry Creek 0 2 3 — 5

Cherry Creek goals: Brandon Cyrus 2, Sam Harris, Henry Raabe, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek assists: Harris 2, Raabe, Taggart. Cherry Creek saves: Kyle Englert (13 shots on goal-11 saves), Dylan Romanow (7 shots on goal-7 saves)

Regis Jesuit 9, Denver East 0

Score by periods:

Denver East 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 4 2 3 — 9

Regis Jesuit goals: Wyatt Verity 3, Shane Ott 2, Jordan Perez 2, Connor Kilkenny, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit assists: Dylan Kelly 4, Justin Lico 2, Kyle Nelson 2, Ott 2, Verity 2, Cade Alcock, Michael Baer, Rowan Barnes, Kale Lone, Nicholas Schultz. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (6 shots on goal-6 saves)